Wahaca Review: A Taste of Mexico

One of the most highly-anticipated restaurants to launch in West Quay’s new £85 million Watermark development, Wahaca is a popular Mexican chain offering a delicious range of street food. The Wessex Scene was kindly invited as press to review the menu and to give our readers the low-down on this exciting new addition to our beloved student city.

The restaurant itself lends itself perfectly for an ideal date location. It’s achieved a lovely ambiance through soft, mood lighting and trendy interiors. Although the entrance is placed inside the Watermark extension (next to Nando’s and Five Guys), the restaurant itself is huge with an enormous upstairs seating area. Just looking around, you can already see that this location is drawing in a variety of different customers. From large groups of co-workers, to a date night between a married couple, this spot is already attracting all sorts of Southampton residents. Because not only is this a super trendy, typically ‘cool’ restaurant, but the food is also pretty damn good too.

Depending on just how hungry you are, you can go about ordering several items off the menu to share between two or three or equally order a main as you would in any other restaurant. Personally, I’d say ordering several tapas dishes is the best way to go about it. Not only is this super student-friendly but it means you get to try lots of different types of dishes. With food of this quality, it’d be a shame to not try as much as you can.

The staff were really friendly and quick to recommend their personal favourites on the menu, in light of your own tastes of course. I’m a total wimp when it comes to spicy food and our waiter, Carlos, advised us accordingly! As always, the steak and cheese tacos (pictured above) were the stand-out dish of the meal for me. Also worth a shout-out are the cheese and black bean quesadillas and the seasonal special, deep fried squid with garlic dip.

Equally, when it comes to ordering tapas, it really depends on what you fancy and when. The great thing about this restaurant is you can order as you go along so if you stuff yourself full of tacos and then find yourself eyeing up your neighbour’s quesadillas later on, you can always go ahead and order more. This makes Wahaca a great choice for a light spot of lunch or a full blown, food-baby-inducing evening meal. For those also operating on a strict student budget, the branch has extended its ‘Taco Tuesdays’ offer for the rest of the year to celebrate its 10th year in business – see details here.

There’s something on the Wahaca menu to suit every taste; so even vegetarians and/or picky eaters can spot a dish that takes their fancy. But realistically, who can resist churros? Just remember to get both chocolate and caramel dipping sauce. It’s divine.