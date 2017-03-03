Mug Cakes: Lemon and Poppy Seed Drizzle

Mug Cakes are such a quick and easy way to whip up a treat in under 15 minutes. All you need is a mug and microwave – classic student staples! They are also super cheap and the ingredients are pretty basic. This time I have made a lemon and poppy seed drizzle. You can vary the flavour by adding more or less lemon zest, or even substitute the lemon for an orange.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons soft butter

1 medium egg

1 tablespoon lemon juice

pinch of lemon zest

3 tablespoons caster sugar

4 tablespoons self-raising flour

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

pinch of salt

To decorate:

3 tablespoons icing sugar

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

pinch of lemon zest

Method

1. Place the butter in a mug and microwave for 10-20 seconds until melted.

2. Add the egg, lemon juice, and lemon extract to the mug and beat until combined. Add the sugar, flour, poppy seeds and salt and beat again until smooth.

3. Line a 350ml mug with cling film, then pour in the cake batter.

4. Cook in the microwave for 2 minutes at 600W, 1 minute 45 seconds at 800W or 1 minute 30 seconds at 1000W. Turn the cake out onto a plate, remove the cling film and leave to cool.

5. Meanwhile, make the icing. Mix together the icing sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest, adding a drop of water to thin it if necessary. Spoon the icing over the cake so that it trickles down the sides before it sets, top the cake with lemon zest and serve.

6. Eat and enjoy!

This recipe was adapted from Mima Sinclair’s book, Mug Cakes.