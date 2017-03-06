The Resurrection of Juicy Couture

Over the past few weeks a strange phenomenon keeps popping up on social media. As I trawl through the ‘new in’ section of the Topshop app at 1am, lusting after clothes I can’t afford, I keep being taken back by the appearance of a number of Juicy Couture tracksuits. You may be wondering what is shocking about this? Well dear reader, it’s simply that I didn’t think Juicy Couture was a thing any more, outside the realm of the perfume isles in House of Fraser. I thought this trend died a long time ago.

Juicy Couture, for those of you who don’t know, is an expensive clothes brand, famous for its array of velour tracksuits. Popular in the early 2000’s with celebs such as Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and the mom from ‘Mean Girls’, it was a status symbol of ‘new money’. Like I say, the in-your-face brand was at its peak in the early 2000’s, but it closed all its US stores in 2014 when the brand was hit by financial difficulty. So why are Topshop and Urban Outfitters now selling their tracksuits? And at prices of well over £200 for the joggers and hoodie?

We know that ath- leisurewear has been a huge trend over the past year (ask anyone wearing sports clothes on campus with zero intention of going to the gym). So perhaps the revival of the Juicy tracksuit is just a continuation of this? Also I guess a velour tracksuit is just building on the Autumn/Winter 2016 obsession with velvet. Other sources suggest that it’s our current obsession with the noughties that is bringing Juicy back into fashion. For the most part the tracksuit bottoms have been slimmed down to keep in with the more standard skinny tracksuits we see from Jack Wills and other labels at the moment.

Whether you love or loath Juicy Couture, it’s hard to deny it’s making a come back, and if you want to splash the cash, grab yours here!