A Distressed Fashion Faux Pas

Ripped clothing has recently been found more and more in shops in the form of jeans and tops. Despite how common they have become, there remains controversy surrounding them. The debate as to whether these rips are fashionable or simply a bad investment.

I am in no way claiming to be a conventionally fashionable girl. I have a complicated relationship with clothes and fashion because I often buy something I love and won’t wear anything else for a year until I fall in love with something else and the same thing happens. All of my tagged photos on Facebook look like they’re on the same day because I just live in ripped dungarees 24/7. I like to describe my fashion sense as a five-year-old loose in Claire’s Accessories. What can I say? I love a dungaree/hair scrunchie combo.

In the last few months, there’s much uproar online about these new, supposedly, groundbreaking fashions entering into the world from tops with holes in them to clear, plastic trousers. Just to clarify from the very start, I am ‘torn’ in this debate. I am a frequent wearer of ripped jeans and ripped dungarees however I become confused and suspicious when I see tops in shops that already have holes in them.

My love for ripped clothing is pretty basic: I think it looks quite cool. It’s one of the few trendy clothing items that I can, hopefully, actually pull off. Not only do I enjoy ripped clothing because of the way it looks but I am adamant that they are simultaneously a time saver and practical, whilst still looking good. I believe there to be two significant advantages of ripped jeans:

For one, they are weather adaptable. On a hot day, the rips allow for the breeze to flow through your outfit gracefully and skilfully. On a cold day, only a limited amount of your legs, usually the knees, remain exposed to the wind.

And secondly, whatever the weather, the rips are adaptable. Whereas, in either a skirt or plain, old skinny jeans, the weather changing could be your worst enemy. A windy day in a skirt? Hell. A boiling day trapped in skinny jeans? Spare me. With rips, these issues are a thing of the past.

Another positive about ripped jeans may be slightly one-sided, however still very much valid: selective shaving. When wearing ripped jeans, I often find myself having a quick skim across my knees and I’m ready for the day. If I was wearing a skirt, it would be an entirely different story. Hopefully, many girls reading this can relate to the horrors of having to shower and complete ‘the full works’. If I can get away with smooth knees and no one is any the wiser then I will do it.

Despite these advantages, there are definite limitations and disadvantages of ripped jeans. One being having to face the inevitable argument that follows wearing ripped jeans/clothing: “Why ever would you pay for clothes that are already ruined?” Somehow every time I see my Grandma, she offers to sew up my jeans as if I bought them without the rips and have repeatedly fallen on my knees to cause them? Every time I, inevitably, have to explain: “Grandma, I don’t want you to sew them up. It’s fashion.” Then I, of course, flick my hair and strut out of the room.

To conclude, whatever you wear, whoever you are, you always have the guaranteed excuse that fashion is freedom to choose. Wear what you like. My ripped jeans are having no personal effect on anyone else. Their tops with holes in, as much as I’m not a fan, don’t affect me in any way so they can do what they want.

Wear those plastic Topshop jeans for all I care, who will be laughing when all your friends are wearing denim and it rains as you dawdle home at a leisurely pace with dry legs?