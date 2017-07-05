Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Mug Cake Recipe

Mug cakes are so quick and easy to whip up. All you need is a mug and microwave: classic student staples! The best thing is that it takes under fifteen minutes so there’s no waiting around. The ingredients are basic, cheap and can be kept in your cupboard for a long time before having to be replaced. With these easy elements, I have managed to make a chocolate chip cookie! If you eat it when it’s still warm, it’s absolutely delicious!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon soft butter

1 tablespoon caster sugar

1 tablespoon soft dark brown sugar

1 medium egg yolk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons plain flour

pinch of salt

2 tablespoons chocolate chips

Method

1. Place the butter in a mug and microwave for 10-20 seconds, until melted.

2. Add the caster sugar, brown sugar and egg yolk. Beat together with a fork.

3. Add the vanilla, flour and salt and beat again until combined. Fold the chocolate chips in (leaving a few at the top to go gooey) and flatten the dough with the back of a spoon.

4. Cook in the microwave for 1 minute 10 seconds (600W), 1 minute (800W), or 50 seconds (1,000W). Leave to stand for 10 minutes. The cookie will still be warm but also chewy!

I am always craving something sweet so being able to whip this up at a moment’s notice is perfect. The cheap ingredients and simple recipe means it is incredibly student friendly too. I took this recipe from Mima Sinclair’s book: Mug Cakes which, as you may be able to guess, has lots of other recipes that you could try on a rainy day.