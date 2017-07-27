How To Beat the Heat This Summer

The heat has been coming in waves recently and the majority of the UK is very slowly melting into a puddle of sweat and discomfort. I enjoy the summer sun as much as the next pale ginger girl but muggy humidity is not the one for me. I have picked up a few tips and tricks to deal with the sticky heat that I think many would benefit from.

First of all, I want to stress the importance of water and the many ways it can help you in this hot weather. Of course, we all hear about how we should be drinking at least 8 glasses a day to stay hydrated but in hot weather, you’re likely to be sweating significantly more so just keep a bottle on you at all times. I would recommend a small 330ml bottle of water because I have found it to have many more advantages than a larger one. It’s easier to carry around and fit in your bag and although you will need to fill it up more frequently, it always makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something when I finish a full bottle…it’s the little things in life. Another quick tip for your water bottles is to leave them in the freezer overnight so that when you go out the next day you will have ice pack which is always refreshing to hold and invigorating to roll around on your face…again, it’s the little things. Also, hey presto, when the water melts you will have a cold water bottle which is ready to drink.

One consequence of heat that many of us are all too familiar with is the dreaded chafe. There are simpler ways to avoid this: wearing jeans or leggings so that your skin doesn’t actually end up rubbing together, but in this heat, jeans are the devil and leggings are his accomplice. Many people have got their own specific products for reducing the horror of chaffing, like Vaseline who stress the importance of lubrication (not a good enough excuse to use this word, I know) but actually, I would recommend the brilliance that is: talcum powder. It’s absorbent and it gets the job done. However, if it is atrociously sore, which it definitely can become, consider buying some small cycling shorts to wear under skirts and dresses because you won’t be able to see them but it will mean that your thighs aren’t rubbing together.

Now, we’ve all heard of blotting sheets for your facial oils. By placing them on your face they absorb the oils and then when you re-powder your face you don’t slowly create a disgusting paste of oily makeup. I’m a firm believer in roll-on deodorants but it does make me feel uncomfortable when I have to reapply deodorant during the day, so why shouldn’t the logistics of blotting sheets work with your pits too? Hear me out: if you used some toilet paper to blot away the sweat from your underarms and then reapplied roll-on, you’re not contaminating your deodorant and you’re likely to smell better for longer (and then, of course, please wash your hands). Don’t knock it until you try it.

These are just a few quick tips for surviving this muggy heat but hopefully you can put them to good use. If your summer experience is even slightly improved by these tricks then I would consider them a success! Please think of me as you blot your armpit sweat.