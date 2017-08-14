Say Hello to a Healthier You!

Summer is the best time of the year to fully take care of your physical and mental health and to set up and achieve the goal of a healthy life. You may think you deserve all the fancy treats as a reward for the hard work of a long year. Well, no disagreement at all, but I bet you also want to say goodbye to the image of a continuously tired, stressed person to see a new one with a fine figure and youthful look in the mirror. Below are some tips to stay healthy and fit this summer.

1) Have proper meals!

The end of your academic year should be the time for you to make an official farewell to an unhealthy diet. Your stomach has suffered enough with calorific burgers, pizzas, fried chips, and cold sandwiches that you bought in a hurry to come to class in time or to simply have more time to finish your assignments. Don’t be reluctant to spend time planning a varied menu for your meals and cooking the dishes. Incorporate more fruit and vegetables into your diet to have an intake of various nutrients and vitamins. A nutritious and balanced diet will aid in the prevention of diseases, recharge your energy, and give you a youthful appearance. An important note to remember is not to skip breakfast and drink enough water: 2 litres per day!

2) Try some new eating diets!

Sometimes you can experiment with different cuisines and try some completely new recipes of popular dishes in diverse countries to gain unexpectedly enormous benefits to your health. Embracing the low-carb, high-fat Scandinavian diet of rye bread, fatty fish, eggs, root vegetables and cabbage is considered one of the healthiest and most convenient in the world. Also, the Mediterranean diet encourages the consumption of starchy foods such as potatoes, bread, or rice as the base of your meal and stresses the intake of 4-5 portions of fruit per day. It requires the reduction of the frequency and the amount of high-fat food and sugar. I would suggest that you try one diet for two weeks to see whether you like it and want to continue it or not. It will also be a joy if you involve your family or friends in the cooking process and enjoy the fun. Or you can cook a new dish, take a picture, and share it on your social media. Your friends and family would be amazed at your cooking skills!

3) Exercise, exercise, exercise!

Let’s set out a timetable for a workout, follow it persistently and wait for the magic! Besides a healthy diet, regular exercise will also contribute to achieve a healthy body weight and improve both your physical and mental well-being. Why don’t you learn a new sport or try a new workout course this summer? A yoga course, for example, will not only lower blood sugar and protect your spine, but it will also enable you to relax and focus on the present. This will clear your mind of nervousness, tension, and frustration and will make you happier. The Southampton Park Run is held on Southampton Common every Saturday and is a great chance for you to both strengthen your muscles and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Improving your fitness does not have to be so scary. By including these simple steps in your everyday life you will soon be noticing the benefits!