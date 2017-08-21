Student Ambassadors Wanted For Style Counsel

If you’re passionate about social media and fashion then this opportunity from the next big fashion app, Style Counsel, might be the perfect one for you! Style Counsel is looking for a style expert who will help promote this new app and help the community within the app to grow.

Style Counsel is an iOS app that is “a personal stylist in your pocket, whenever and wherever you need her.” To make use of the app, you take a selfie or photo as you go shopping in the changing room or as you’re getting ready for a night out and you get immediate responses from a “friendly female community and fashion bloggers” who give you advice on styling.

It is quite difficult to get internships similar to this during term-time but Style Counsel is deliberately applying to university students so if you have an iOS device and are interested, go for it!

As Student Ambassador you will receive perks along the way. You will receive a regular Style Counsel package with goodies, a real-life experience in marketing, social media and fashion.

There is a possibility of joining Style Counsel in a further internship or a job after graduation so if this isn’t an incentive then I don’t know what is! Depending on how many people you get to join the app, you can earn great money, a letter of recommendation for future employers and you will get to experience a new and exciting start up.

You will work directly with the Fashion Editor and Community Manager to create ways of promoting the app on your campus, this could be through any event and you would manage it! You would conduct campus research and feedback, interact with users, spot creative opportunities, create weekly content for Style Counsel‘s social media channels including writing for their blog. You would also visit Style Counsel HQ on a quarterly basis to work with the team and Student Ambassadors from across the country.

You need to be a university student and above the age of 18. You must be enthusiastic, outgoing, driven and creative. You must be active on social media (which most of us are anyway) and a forward thinker.

If you think you are checking these boxes, then what’s stopping you? It is a great opportunity to develop and grow as an individual and as part of an exciting new company.

Due to this app being exclusive to the Apple Store, the Student Ambassador should be able to access the app on their iOS device.

Make sure you download the Style Counsel app before applying so you are familiar with the app and actually like it because if you’re not fully excited by the app and its future then your application won’t be very appealing. Download the Style Counsel app at http://apple.co/2sMtLdl

Send your CV and social media channels to hannah.rafter@stylecounsel.io Style Counsel is hoping to get things going with the Student Ambassador by the start of term-time but are accepting applications until the end of September.