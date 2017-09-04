DIY Pop-Out Photo Box

This DIY project is so simple and yet so perfect and I firmly believe it is a must for all students. It is cheap and cheerful!

When leaving home to come to university we all love to bring as many photos of our friends and family as possible; but usually our student digs just don’t have the space to display them all. This nifty photo box is conservative of space, low-budget to make and simply wonderful, and if you don’t fancy it for yourself then you can do what I’ve done here and gift it to a friend who you know will appreciate your craftier side.

What you will need:

Wooden box (Size depending on how big/small you want the photos)

Paint (colour of your choice for the box)

Paintbrush

Black card

Glue

PVA Glue

8-12 Photo prints

Scissors

String

Sellotape

Step 1) Paint your wooden box. I found my box in ‘The Works’ for just £2! They have quite a good selection in there with various different sizes.

I chose a gold colour and painted two layers over the box to make sure it was fully covered and opaque.

Step 2) Measure the interior size of the box and cut strips of black card that will fit inside.

Step 3) Bend the strips into zigzags that are equal size. You’ll want between three-four strips and they will need to be stuck together at each end to form one long strip.

Step 4) Cut three pieces of string, knot them at the top and plat them till they are long enough to form a small handle that a finger can fit through. After that, place the string on the back of the top piece of card and secure it with some sellotape.

Step 5) Get your chosen pictures printed, I just went to my local Tesco to get this done quickly and cheaply.

Step 6) Cut them down to size so they will fit neatly on the black card and then glue them down securely.

Step 7) Using PVA glue, cover the strip at the bottom of the card and press it firmly into the box.

Step 8) Enjoy your finished pop-out photo box!

If you’re making this gift for you then it’s a fun, creative task to do with a cup of tea and a film and if you’re making it for a friend then you will have the satisfaction of seeing all your hard work brighten someone else’s day!