GHD Offer Free Haircuts In Aid Of The Little Princess Trust

In aid of The Little Princess Trust, GHD is offering free haircuts in participating stores for those who #ChopToYourChin and donate it on 21st September. Lots of people are often on the fence about whether to go for the big chop or to bottle it, but for many, the option of the decision costing them nothing is enough to push them over the edge.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that was founded in 2006 in memory of Hannah Tarplee who, at five years old, sadly lost her battle with cancer the previous year. The charity provides free of charge, real-hair wigs to children who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatments and other illnesses like alopecia. Since being launched, the charity has given away over 5,000 free wigs to children and offers help to those up to the age of 24.

You cannot cheat the system if you already have short hair and simply go for a trim because the hair that GHD are ‘accepting’ must be at least 7 inches because 4 inches are lost in donations due to a specialist knotting process.

Monica Glass, charity manager at the Little Princess Trust, has said that ‘everyone associated with the Little Princess Trust feels honoured to benefit from this wonderful partnership with GHD. To have the opportunity to receive more hair donations through their #Choptoyourchin campaign is fantastic support! Thank you!’

Further terms and conditions for donating your hair to the charity include that your hair must be in good condition, clean, dry and can be from any gender. Most hair types are accepted, including straight, wavy, curly or chemically straightened. As are any tresses that have been dyed, bleached or highlighted. To donate your hair, you need to simply wash it and dry it without using conditioner or styling products like oil or mousse. Then you need to plait it, secure it and pop it in a clear, resealable plastic bag in a jiffy bag and send it to:

Little Princess Trust

Broadway House

32-35 Broad Street

Hereford

HR4 9AR

If you’re still on the fence whether to go for it or not, GHD have some online tutorials as to how to style your new hair length so that could maybe help you in your decision if you know whether to go for a ‘Wavy Chop‘, ‘Luxe Lob‘ or ‘Textured Bob‘.

GHD have also collaborated with Breast Cancer Now through their ‘Pink Blush Collection’ where every purchase from the collection means that GHD will donate £10 to the charity. The collection consists of a straighter, hair dryer or a pink paddle brush.

In order to find out which salons are participating in this collaboration, use the store locator and book your #ChopToYourChin appointment on 21st September.