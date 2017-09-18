ASOS Launches Own-Brand Makeup All Under £10

ASOS. We all know it and we all love it. I have lost too much of my money to this website…more than I care to admit. It is a rarity that my doorbell is not pressed by a man bearing an ASOS package for me. So when I heard the news that ASOS are coming out with their own brand of makeup on 20th of September, all for under £10, I pretty much passed out.

As you might already know, ASOS do stock makeup and skin care from external brands, but this is their first own-brand cosmetic range: ‘Face+Body’. The aim of Face+Body is to “empower 20-somethings to confidently be themselves, however they choose to do so”. The collection consists of 16 brand new products including liquid lipsticks, contour palettes, eyeshadow, highlighting sticks and bronzers. They come in 46 vivid shades meaning that their demographic is large and not limited in any way.

The accompanying hashtag to the new collection is #ASOSGoPlay as the brand is stressing the importance of experimenting with your look and broadening your ‘makeup horizons’. ASOS says that the makeup shades “reflect versions of who we are and how we’re feeling inside” such as ‘Overqualified’, ‘Decisive’, ‘Current Mood’ and ‘Uncompromising’.

New cosmetic products are set to launch in January 2018.