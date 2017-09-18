Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Allure / ASOS

ASOS Launches Own-Brand Makeup All Under £10

0
By on Lifestyle


ASOS. We all know it and we all love it. I have lost too much of my money to this website…more than I care to admit. It is a rarity that my doorbell is not pressed by a man bearing an ASOS package for me. So when I heard the news that ASOS are coming out with their own brand of makeup on 20th of September, all for under £10, I pretty much passed out.

Credit: Independent / ASOS Liquid Lipstick in Immersed £7

As you might already know, ASOS do stock makeup and skin care from external brands, but this is their first own-brand cosmetic range: ‘Face+Body’. The aim of Face+Body is to “empower 20-somethings to confidently be themselves, however they choose to do so”. The collection consists of 16 brand new products including liquid lipsticks, contour palettes, eyeshadow, highlighting sticks and bronzers. They come in 46 vivid shades meaning that their demographic is large and not limited in any way.

The accompanying hashtag to the new collection is #ASOSGoPlay as the brand is stressing the importance of experimenting with your look and broadening your ‘makeup horizons’. ASOS says that the makeup shades “reflect versions of who we are and how we’re feeling inside” such as ‘Overqualified’, ‘Decisive’, ‘Current Mood’ and ‘Uncompromising’.

Credit: Allure / ASOS

New cosmetic products are set to launch in January 2018.

Related posts:

  1. Makeup for the Clueless, from the Clueless – Foundation & Contouring
  2. Makeup for the Clueless, from the Clueless – Eyes
  3. Christmas Makeup Tutorial
  4. Brand Spanking New ACS
  5. Makeup Trends for Spring 2014!
Tags:
avatar

Lifestyle Editor 2017/18. English student. I love exploring new trends in fashion and makeup but still refuse to attempt winged eyeliner.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply