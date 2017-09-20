Summer Treat: Strawberry Nutella Bites Recipe

Looking for the perfect, easy-to-make summer treat to impress all of your friends? Look no further! Think of a Banoffee pie, with the addition of strawberries and Nutella. I personally can’t think of anything better! This 5 ingredient recipe is sure to be quick, easy, cheap and absolutely delicious.

Ingredients:

300g of digestive biscuits

100g of melted butter

1 jar of Nutella (~400g)

300ml of whipping cream

A pack of strawberries

Recipe:

Place the digestive biscuits in a plastic bag, seal it, and use a rolling pin (or whatever you have at home) to crush the biscuits into fine chunks. Combine the digestive biscuits with the melted butter and mix well. In a circular cake tin, place the biscuit and butter mix into the bottom of the pan and press well. Place in the fridge for at least an hour and allow to harden. Add a thin layer of Nutella to the top of the hardened crust. Whip the whipping cream with an electric mixture until light and fluffy. Add the whipping cream on top of the Nutella, and don’t be shy! (We all know this is the best part). Chop up some strawberries and top off your now finished and delicious Strawberry-Nutella pie!

Enjoy your summery sweet treat. If you feel even a little bit guilty when eating this just remember it has fruit in it so it’s technically healthy!