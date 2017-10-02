Win £5,000 With ASOS #GoBeyondBasic

If you were at the Freshers’ Fayre last week, I’m sure you were aware of the queues from Timbuktu to the ASOS booth on the Redbrick. These queues were justified, in my eyes, because of the incredible offers that ASOS are providing for Southampton students. #GoBeyondBasic campaign is offering students 10% off ASOS for the entire duration of their degrees if they sign up for an ASOS account.

There is also the opportunity to select one of the pre-designed t-shirts provided by ASOS which you can get for free or you are able to design your own t-shirt which will be printed and sent to you!

The option to design your very own, unique t-shirt is a huge deal! If you’re interested in fashion, illustration or simply love the idea of being able to design your clothing from scratch and wear it out and about in public then it’s definitely an opportunity worth investigating. If you choose to design your own t-shirt, you will automatically be entered into the ASOS competition!

The previous winner of this competition from last year has recently graduated and secured herself a job with ASOS on the design team so the possibilities after winning this competition are incredible!

Not only will your design winning this competition help your future career but it will also raise awareness of our great university as the competition is across the entire United Kingdom and Southampton will be competing against 20 other ‘top’ UK universities.

In order to apply, you must be a full-time or part-time student at a tertiary institution in the UK 18+. Unfortunately, you have missed when the ASOS #GoBeyondBasic design hub visits the universities taking part but you can still use this link and fill out the online form, upload your t-shirt design to enter between 11th September and 9th October 2017! There’s not long left so get designing! There is a variety of prizes available to win with the ultimate being £5,000 and your t-shirt design being sold online at ASOS online. There will be 4 winners of £1,000 cash and 15 potential winners of £100 ASOS gift vouchers which I would still be very excited about if I were you!