Three Easy Recipes for New Cooks

With the start of a new university year, it’s time once more to find some simple and quick recipes that anybody can follow! Don’t believe us? There’s only one way to find out. Throw your toast aside and head to Sainsbury’s!

Chicken with Red Pepper and Goat’s Cheese

This recipe is everything you would want as a beginner: it’s quick, it’s easy and it’s unbelievably delicious!

The portion sizes have been adapted to serve approx. 1-2 people.

Ingredients:

1/2 small red pepper

1 tbsp onion marmalade

50g full-fat goats cheese (or cream cheese if you prefer something slightly milder)

1-2 chicken breasts

A sprinkling of paprika for seasoning, along with salt and pepper. Remember, it’s up to you so you can season the dish however you’d like!

Method:

Preheat the oven to gas mark 6 (200°C/180°C fan) and line a roasting tin with baking paper.

Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry the thinly sliced peppers on a high heat for about 5 minutes.

Tip into a bowl to cool, then add the marmalade and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the chicken in the tin, season with salt and pepper, then spoon the cheese mixture on top of the chicken pieces, sprinkling with paprika if you wish.

Bake in the oven for about 25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Beef Enchiladas

This is already a popular recipe and the extra cheese in this makes it truly amazing. If you want a really easy option then use a packet recipe that will come with pre-mixed spices and tortillas and that will definitely last a few days.

Ingredients:

100g beef mince

Pre-mixed enchilada sauce

A small handful of chopped green chillies

Enough tortillas for one person

As much grated cheese as you want!

Method:

Preheat the oven to gas mark 5 (190°C/170°C fan) and prepare a baking tray.

Cook the beef over a medium to high heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it’s cooked through and then drain.

Stir in half the enchilada sauce and the chillies with the cooked beef.

Spread some of the remaining sauce evenly in an oven-proof dish.

Fill the tortillas with the beef and sprinkle some cheese over.

Wrap the tortillas tightly around the filling and place in the oven-proof dish.

Top with the enchilada sauce, then sprinkle with as much of the remaining cheese as you’d like! Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Squash and Black Bean Chilli

This is a great vegetarian version of a really popular recipe! Feel free to double up the portions suggested here and then freeze any leftovers.

Ingredients:

A handful of butternut squash, cut into cubes

1/2 red onion

1 garlic clove

Chilli mix (for the easy option!)

200g chopped tomatoes or 1/2 a 400g can of chopped tomatoes

200g of black beans or 1/2 a 400g can of black beans

Method:

Preheat the oven to gas mark 7 (220°C/200°C fan).

Arrange the cubes of squash in a single layer in a baking tray and drizzle with oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

Heat some oil in a pan and add the onions, garlic and chilli and fry on a high heat for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle in the chilli mix and fry for a further minute.

Add the tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and bring to the boil. Cover then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Stir the mixture, add the beans and squash, then cover again and simmer for a further 10 minutes.

These are such easy and delicious recipes; perfect for any fresher wanting to broaden their horizons from the likes of toast and pasta. You could even send a photo of one of these meals to your parents to prove that not everything you eat comes out of the microwave!