Who Was Best Dressed At Freshers Ball 2017?

Last night Wessex Scene searched far and wide to crown a winner of our prestigious award for ‘Best Dressed’ at Freshers’ Ball 2017. Some say this is even more monumental than getting your actual degree. The competition was tough, everyone was dressed to the nines and we knew immediately it would be hard to choose a winner… yet we had to, and so we powered on through and here are the results.

Paula, Jo and Sam

These girls were a breath of fresh air and definitely earned themselves a place on our best dressed list. Their classy, floral attire made us long for last season – before the pressures of University began.

Yaseenreza

Braving a bow tie takes courage and class and we were all on-board with Yaseenreza’s decision here, he definitely pulled it off.

Wilson and Charlotte

Unfortunately the light doesn’t show too well but Wilson was rocking a smart navy blue suit which worked wonders in contrasting with his date, Charlotte’s beautiful red floor length dress. A very swanky couple indeed.

Claire

Claire’s dress stunned us from a mile away. The pastel colour of this beautiful dress really complimented her effortless yet elegant look.

VP Welfare, Sam Higman and Ross

Our lovely sabb officer, Sam, showed up last night in a gorgeous body con dress accompanied by Ross and his fantastic mustache that stole the show for us.

Eden

All eyes were on Eden last night! The sparkly dress wowed us immediately, it was both glamorous and unique so we just had to make space for Eden on the list.

Georgie

Georgie was rocking his own personal style last night with a lovely two tailed suit jacket, paired with these awesome two-toned doc martins and of course the statement green hair to finish the look off.

Katherine

Katherine reminded us of a silver screen star with that spectacular dress. In the light the dress is a gorgeous purple colour with detailed sequins all round and she complimented it with lovely eye make-up.

Matt and Tom

Well how could we not include this spectacular number? A full leopard suit! We loved this stylish piece and we loved the matching tie even more.

WINNERS

The girl that stole the show for us this year, is Izzy!

Congratulations Izzy, we fell head over heels in-love with this red floor length dress. You looked incredible and a worthy winner of this years, best dressed contest.

For best dressed guy of the night, we choose you Alex!

Not many people went for the grey suit last night and we felt that was a real shame. As you can see, Alex is looking mighty dapper in his slim fit suit and we love the purple tie, it adds the right splash of colour to bring the whole outfit to life.

That’s it for our list of best dressed, we wish we could have featured so many more but unfortunately there are only so many spots. Everyone who turned up last night looked like a million pounds and it was wonderful to see all your gorgeous outfits.