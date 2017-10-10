An Australian Bride Had a Doughnut Bouquet at Her Wedding

Often weddings are extremely similar to each other; the first dance, the exchanging of vows and the throwing of the bouquet. Australian bride, Paige Kirk, decided to stand out from the crowd by holding a bouquet of doughnuts as she walked down the aisle.

Paige did not want a run-of-the-mill, classic wedding so she swapped her classic bouquet with one of baked goods. There are many issues with the classic floral bouquets, such as what if one of your bridesmaids has hay fever and you’re shoving a sneeze-activator right under her nose? Whereas, even if they don’t like doughnuts (which is highly unlikely) then simply holding them shouldn’t cause them any distress.

The bouquet was provided by Dessert Boxes, an Australian company that provide avant-garde brides with a range of themed, edible bouquets. This range includes Minion bouquets, Batman bouquets, Pokemon and Star Wars. This wedding was the first to show off this one-of-a-kind wedding accessory. Each bouquet is pretty pricey (£78) but because they are the original food-bouquet, it is expected that they would use this to their advantage and up their prices.

Paige and her husband Steven were together for three years before tying the knot in this quirky wedding.

Dessert Boxes went to Paige’s wedding and filmed the moment when she told her bridesmaids that they would not walking down the aisle with a gorgeous floral bouquet but one covered with powdered sugar. This video was then used to launch the range on the website and it accumulated thousands of views.