Southampton Barber Shop Wins Best in UK

Congratulations to Jacks of London for winning one of the most sought-after awards in the UK hair industry. The top barber won the title ‘Male Grooming Salon of the Year’ at the prestigious British Hairdressing Business Awards hosted by 135-year-old Hairdressers Journal.

Jacks of London has built a formidable business reputation over the past 23 years. It’s a huge contributor to the booming barbering industry that feeds into the £7 billion UK grooming market. Few newcomers have been able to match the service provided there which has only improved over the years.

At the British Hairdressing Business Awards, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett in London, Jayne Lewis-Orr (Hairdressers Journals’ Executive Director) was quoted saying “Male grooming is enjoying a real boom period, but that means it can be harder than ever to stand out and be noticed. For businesses to do well and prove their point of difference, they have to be a cut above – which all of the finalists in this category really are. A truly well-deserved win for Jacks of London, who are consistently expanding, innovating and moving the male grooming industry forward.”

Jacks of London has created a huge client base and not only do they provide barbering but they are open seven days a week with extended opening hours so its highly trained employees are always on hand for a hair emergency.

Sue Whitehead, Jacks of London founder, said this after she collected her award: “This is an amazing win for our team, who work so hard to be the best they can. Our clients always come first, and that constantly drives us all to innovate, to lead in trends and technique, to mix the traditional with the new and deliver it all in a truly man-friendly space.”

Online, the barbers have countless 5* reviews.

Jacks of London are located at 111 Above Bar Street in Southampton and are open 8am-8pm Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm Saturdays, and 10am-5pm Sundays. They do not take bookings, only walk-ins, however their website provides an online live web-cam view of the shop to let you know how busy it is before you go!

So boys, if a ‘treat yourself’ day is on the horizon for you, Jacks of London might be the perfect place to celebrate!