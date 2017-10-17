Gucci Are Going Fur-Free

On Wednesday at the London College of Fashion, Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Gucci the world’s biggest luxury brand, talked about Gucci going fur-free from 2018.

Bizzarri talked about how important it is to make a move towards sustainability of the world’s economy.

“Being socially responsible is one of Gucci’s core values and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals. The ban will be applied to any animal bred or caught for their fur including mink, raccoon and fox. Not only using it’s fur is unethical, but it’s not modern. With the help of HSUS (Humane Society of the United States) and LAV (an Italian animal rights organization), Gucci is excited to take this next step and hopes it will help inspire innovation and raise awareness, changing the luxury fashion industry for the better”

Yes, you heard it right. Fashion industries biggest brand, Gucci’s Spring-Summer Collection 2018 will be fur-free and the remaining fur will be actioned. The earning from the auction will be going to the animal rights organisations, Humane Society International and LAV.

Gucci will no longer use mink, coyote, raccoon dog, fox, rabbit and all others species specially bred or caught. In 2018 when the new collection will be out, Gucci will become a Fur Free Alliance like Stella McCartney, Armani, and Calvin Klein.

Joh Vinding, alliance’s chairman, said: “Gucci is taking a bold stand for animals, showing the world that the future of fashion is fur-free.”

President of the Humane Society International, Kitty Block says, “This is a compassionate decision by the brand. Gucci going fur-free is a huge game-changer. For this Italian powerhouse to end the use of fur because of the cruelty involved will have a huge ripple effect throughout the world of fashion.”

LAV’S manager Simone Pavesi says “Gucci’s decision will radically change the future of fashion.”

This may be Gucci’s biggest decision but, for sure, the fur trading bodies won’t be happy about it.

CEO of fur trade body, Mark Oaten says, “Claiming they have done this for environmental reasons makes no sense. Fur is the most natural fashion item. It comes from nature and lasts for decades, unlike chemical-based fabrics or fake fur.”

Charlie Ross, head of Saga Fur, Finland based fur supplier, who continues to supply fur to Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Versace said, “We’ve had a great 15-year relationship with Gucci, we were sorry to see them go, but we are happy that this is not a Kering decision. We have spoken to Kering and many other Kering brands will continue using Saga-certified furs.”