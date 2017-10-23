BOOtiful Halloween Decorations

So your Halloween house party is fast approaching and you want to make sure that your venue looks great without spending a huge amount of money on decorations that will inevitably be ruined and used once. Here’s how I can help: I have compilated a list of pretty (spooky) yet cheap decorations from supermarkets surrounding uni to make this part of the party prep slightly easier for you!

ASDA

George Keep Out! tape from ASDA costs a mere £1 so you can tape all the rooms that you don’t want people going into and generally cover your entire home for a reasonably cheap price!

These decorations will excite your window’s to no end, all for the cheap price of £1! They don’t leave marks and should cling onto practically any surface.

Another easy item to cover your house in that will have a brilliant overall effect is this spider web that costs £1!

These glittery pumpkins are a bit more jazzy than the traditional pumpkins and they wouldn’t look too out of place if you kept them in your bedroom or house after Halloween. They only cost £2.50!

If your party has a carnival theme, this £1 bunting would be absolutely perfect and even if your party is theme-less it would still look great and it’s 6 feet long!

Sainsbury’s

These pumpkin lights to have around your living room are more cute than spooky but would look really sweet in the midst of the chaos of your house party…and they only cost a fiver!

No party is complete without balloons and these £4 light-up pumpkin balloons would look so cool in the dark!

These lights are simply sweet and will be great if you feel uneasy about spending money on decorations for one party because these would look cute in your bedroom all year round and cost £10.

Depending on your level of commitment to this party (and whether you have your car at uni) but this car cover is the stuff of both dreams and nightmares at £8.

Tesco

Often a largely ignored part of house parties are the door-frames and you are really missing out here – especially with Tesco selling such brilliant door curtains from £5.99!

Some may say this is scary but for many students this is what their toilets look like anyway but if you want double grossness this Halloween then invest in this toilet seat cover for £3.99!

These LED candles will eliminate everyone’s fear at house parties about open flames and they are battery powered – only £4.99!

If you like props at your parties then this inflatable chainsaw costing £5.99 is just for you!

I hope these cheap Halloween party decorations complete your house party and I hope that not all of them get absolutely destroyed.