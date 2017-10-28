Fang-tastic Food Ideas for Halloween

So Halloween is just around the corner, and who doesn’t love an excuse to dress up, decorate the house and give everything a spooky twist? Whether you’re hosting a party, having a movie night or are simply looking for a good Instagram, here are some ideas to make your Halloween that little bit extra, well… extra.

Stuffed Pumpkin Peppers

These would be perfect if the last thing you want on a Tuesday night is to go out, and you’re planning a Halloween dinner and night in with friends instead.

Firstly, to replicate pumpkins you’ll need orange peppers, and you’ll need to prep them by cutting the tops off (keep them to one side for later) and deseeding them. Then, carefully carve pumpkin-like faces in each, then season and drizzle with oil.

Next, you’ll need to make the filling. You can either find a recipe that takes your fancy online, or you can simply stuff them with whatever you’ve got; mince, chicken, rice, leftover vegetables – anything goes.

Cook your filling, divide it amongst the peppers, and top with cheese. Then pop them onto a baking tray, cover with foil and cook until tender (about 40 mins) in a preheated oven at 180C.

Severed Finger Hot Dogs

If your culinary skills need some work, and you want something effective that requires literally no skill and very little effort, these hot dogs are perfect.

All you need are hot dog sausages, buns and ketchup.

Before you boil your hot dogs, carve out and peel off a layer in the shape of a nail at the top of each, then make some small cuts to create the effect of joints. You could also sever the bottom of each sausage to make your “fingers” more gruesome.

Boil the hot dogs for 5 minutes, then simply pop them in the buns and add some ketchup to look like blood!

Vanilla Cupcakes

If you’re feeling Bake Off inspired, why not get your apron on, grab your housemates and give spooky cupcakes a go? To make 12, you will need:

110g softened butter

110g caster sugar

2 free-range eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

110g self-raising flour

1-2 tbsp milk

And for the icing:

140g softened butter

280g icing sugar

1-2 tbsp milk

Halloween themed decorations of your choice

Firstly, you’ll need to cream the butter and sugar together, then beat in the eggs and add the vanilla extract. Next, fold in the flour (you may need to add a dash of milk to loosen up the mixture). Scoop the mixture into your cupcake cases and pop them into an oven, preheated at 180C, for 10-15 minutes (or until a skewer comes out clean).

Whilst they are in the oven, you can get on with the icing. Beat the butter in a bowl, add half the icing sugar, and mix until smooth. Add the milk and the rest of the icing sugar, and keep mixing until you’re happy with the consistency (you may need a dash more milk).

Then it’s the fun part; time to get decorating. Play around with different colours and toppings and see whose cupcakes would get a handshake from Paul… (probably all of them).

Halloween Bark

In case you didn’t know, bark is simply a slab of decorated, broken-up chocolate. What could be more simple and delicious? For those of you who aren’t so adept in the baking department (or simply can’t be bothered), but are still looking for an easy treat for your Halloween movie night, this is for you.

You’ll need a mixture of milk, white and dark chocolate, and some decorations; whatever sweets/chocolate you fancy – the more Halloweeny, the better. You could even use food colouring to dye your white chocolate.

Then, all you need to do is to go crazy! Spread the chocolate on a baking tray covered with greaseproof paper and drizzle and sprinkle more chocolate and sweets on top. Then pop it in the fridge to set, and break it up!

Happy Halloween!