Trick or Treat Yo’ Self

Malibu has recently created new Halloween cocktail concoctions that are easy to make at home and will be a great reward if you’re having a ‘treat yourself’ kind of Halloween 2017.
Pumpkin Colada
50ml Malibu
75ml pineapple juice
50ml coconut
10ml lime juice
10ml pumpkin puree
- Mix the Malibu, pineapple juice and coconut milk into a fish bowl.
- Add in a few drops of lime juice and finish with pumpkin syrup.
- Serve on ice (if you can be bothered…)
The Hocus Post (Shot)
12ml Malibu
12ml Midori
- Mix equal amounts of Malibu and Midori into a shot glass.
- Stir thoroughly.
Berry Scary
50ml Malibu
1/2 lime in wedges
15ml blackberry or blueberry puree
- Fill a glass with crushed and place in the lime wedges.
- Pour in the Malibu and puree.
Blood Shot
25ml Malibu
1 shot of Tabasco
- Fill a shot glass with one serving of Malibu.
- Drip in Tabasco to see your drink ‘bleed’.
White Fright
50ml Malibu
75ml apple juice
50ml coconut puree
- Mix the Malibu, apple juice and coconut puree into a large wine glass.
Pina Ghoulada
50ml Malibu
75ml pineapple juice
50ml coconut milk
10ml lime juice
5ml grenadine
- Mix the Malibu, pineapple juice and coconut milk into a tall glass.
- Add in a few drops of lime juice and finish by dribbling the grenadine down one side of the mix.
Spineapple Martini
50ml Malibu
50ml pineapple juice
12ml Chambord
- Mix the Malibu and pineapple juice in a large wine glass.
- Add the Chambord for a frighteningly fizzy top.
I do realise that there are specific measurements in these cocktail recipes but I think we all know we’ll just buy the ingredients, bung them in a mug and hope for the best. However, these new cocktails will also be available at all Be At One bars so if you want to try a legit version of these then head on down!