Trick or Treat Yo’ Self

Malibu has recently created new Halloween cocktail concoctions that are easy to make at home and will be a great reward if you’re having a ‘treat yourself’ kind of Halloween 2017.

Pumpkin Colada

50ml Malibu

75ml pineapple juice

50ml coconut

10ml lime juice

10ml pumpkin puree

Mix the Malibu, pineapple juice and coconut milk into a fish bowl. Add in a few drops of lime juice and finish with pumpkin syrup. Serve on ice (if you can be bothered…)

The Hocus Post (Shot)

12ml Malibu

12ml Midori

Mix equal amounts of Malibu and Midori into a shot glass. Stir thoroughly.

Berry Scary

50ml Malibu

1/2 lime in wedges

15ml blackberry or blueberry puree

Fill a glass with crushed and place in the lime wedges. Pour in the Malibu and puree.

Blood Shot

25ml Malibu

1 shot of Tabasco

Fill a shot glass with one serving of Malibu. Drip in Tabasco to see your drink ‘bleed’.

White Fright

50ml Malibu

75ml apple juice

50ml coconut puree

Mix the Malibu, apple juice and coconut puree into a large wine glass.

Pina Ghoulada

50ml Malibu

75ml pineapple juice

50ml coconut milk

10ml lime juice

5ml grenadine

Mix the Malibu, pineapple juice and coconut milk into a tall glass. Add in a few drops of lime juice and finish by dribbling the grenadine down one side of the mix.

Spineapple Martini

50ml Malibu

50ml pineapple juice

12ml Chambord

Mix the Malibu and pineapple juice in a large wine glass. Add the Chambord for a frighteningly fizzy top.

I do realise that there are specific measurements in these cocktail recipes but I think we all know we’ll just buy the ingredients, bung them in a mug and hope for the best. However, these new cocktails will also be available at all Be At One bars so if you want to try a legit version of these then head on down!