Recipes for World Vegan Day 2017

Today, the 1st November is World Vegan Day 2017. I have been a vegan for 5 years now and before that, I was a vegetarian my entire life and my mother was vegan too. I’ve had a lot of experience with cooking vegan food so I want to show you how easy it is to be vegan. It really isn’t that expensive! Here’s how to cook an easy chilli, spaghetti bolognese, and a vegetable lasagne.

Chilli

Ingredients

Onion – diced

Peppers – diced

Mushrooms – sliced

Olive Oil

1 heaped teaspoon of very lazy jarred chillis

Tin of kidney beans

Tin of lentils

Tin of sweetcorn

Passata

1/2 Pint of boiling water

Tomato puree

2 Vegetable stock cubes

Oregano

Turmeric

Method

Sautee the onions, chillis, peppers and mushrooms in olive oil and cook for 10 minutes. Add the passata, the heaped tablespoon of puree to the pan. Crumble in the vegetable stock cubes, add a teaspoon of oregano and turmeric. Rinse the kidney beans and lentils then drain the sweetcorn and add to the pan. Top up with more water if the ingredients aren’t all covered.

There you have it!

Spaghetti Bolognese

Ingredients

Onion – diced

Garlic – crushed

Peppers – diced

Mushrooms – sliced

Olive Oil

Bolognese mix

Passata

1 pint of cold water

Tomato puree

Mixed herbs

Black pepper

Method

Sautee the onions, garlic, peppers and mushrooms in olive oil. After 5-10 minutes, add the passata, cold water, tomato puree, mixed herbs, black pepper & bolognese mix. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add boiling water to another large pan, add some salt. Add spaghetti and boil (see timings on the packet). Drain through a colander and serve with the sauce.

Vegetable lasagne

This recipe is great because you can re-use the recipe for the bolognese (shown above).

White/Cheese Sauce Ingredients

25g Plain Flour

25g Butter

1 pint Unsweetened Soya Milk

1 Block Violife Original Cheese

White sauce method

Melt butter in a saucepan Sieve the flour into the pan and keep stirring for 5 minutes Add the milk, a little at a time. Keep stirring to make sure there are no lumps and the mixture doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Simmer for 10 minutes, and keep stirring. Add salt and white pepper. Remove from the heat, and add the grated cheese.

Layering the lasagne

I usually opt for a layer of bolognese, then white sauce, then pasta and repeat about three times when I top the white sauce with grated cheese instead of pasta!

Three easy, simple recipes that are quick to make! They are also similar enough that you’ll need the same ingredients for some of them but different enough to stop you from getting bored!

Good luck, and happy vegan-ing!