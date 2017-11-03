Selfridges Are Selling A £99 Ice Cream Cone

Selfridges has collaborated with Snowflake Luxury Gelato to create an insane version of the timeless ice cream cone. Only it’s slightly pricier than your classic 99!

Selfridges £99 ‘Gelato Flake’ is made by Snowflake’s skilled Maestro Gelatiere where the traditional wafer cone, prepared by hand, is dipped in Madagascan chocolate and covered in individually-placed gold pearls.

However there is more to come… Inside the cone you’ll find rare Madagascan chocolate, caramelised pecans, two massive gelato spheres – one of many, ginger and passion fruit and one of rich dark chocolate and a luxury Belgian white chocolate truffle filled with salted caramel sauce. As well as that there’s a salted caramel soft-serve gelato that is made with Persian Blue Salt (which I had to Google) and it’s exactly what it sounds like…very fancy salt from Iran, but it has a hint of sweetness.

But wait… There’s more! On the top of this delectable dairy delight: raspberry sorbetto maracoon decorated with a white chocolate glaze, more Persian sea salt and edible diamonds (EDIBLE DIAMONDS?!), a gold leaf-coated chocolate flake, a pipette of mango, ginger and passion fruit save, a gold chocolate spoon and it is finished with edible gold leaf.

The ice cream has been given the title of ‘The Billionaire’s Soft Serve’ and it takes four and a half hours to make. Four and a half hours. How it doesn’t melt in that time I have no idea.

The ice cream is available from Snowflake Luxury Gelato, Selfridges, 400 Oxford Street, W1A 1AB if you’re feeling like you need a treat!