A Tale As Old As Tea

Town House at The Kensington has created a Beauty and the Beast themed afternoon tea and my heart is melting. The menu includes sweet and savoury examples that are inspired by characters and scenes from the film which makes me want to go solely to find out whether the grey stuff is delicious.

The afternoon tea was originally created to simply celebrate the new Disney live-action film that came out in March 2017 however after going viral, the tea is able to be booked until June 2018.

The afternoon tea is complete with gorgeous Mrs Potts and Chip Potts dishware and is a great idea for a family outing or a date that you force your partner to go on.

After perusing the 2017 menu, the afternoon tea includes a huge variety of savouries and sweets such as a chocolate clock tart, a spiced snowball macaron, a bite-size venison pie, cheese souffle and a selection of sandwiches. Tale as Old as Time Afternoon Tea costs £38.50 per person or £50 if you want a glass of champagne so you get a bit boozy with your tiny sandwiches and cuppa. It is pricey, I’ll be the first to admit but it does look magical and I’ll also be the first to admit that I am likely to be mistaken for a beast when I let myself loose amongst the chocolate tarts and tea.

The price of this meal made me want to know what other people thought and whether it was worth splashing the cash. On TripAdvisor there were 409 reviews with 305 of them rating the experience an ‘excellent’ one and 9 rating it as ‘terrible’. For me, I am always intrigued by the scathing reviews of what is meant to be a magical afternoon so I delved into the world of 0-star reviews. The general consensus of these bad reviews is that there aren’t Beauty and the Beast props on every table and there is a definite wait for food and the bill but for such a popular afternoon out it would be expected that the service would not be instantaneous.

This does slightly put me off the whole experience because it is expensive and knowing me I would get overly excited so if the slightest thing went wrong I would be disappointed. Reviewers also mention going there for special occasions and it not working out perfectly so when booking your afternoon tea do bear in mind all of these comments that have been made about the experience.

I will take inspiration from Belle at the end of Beauty and the Beast when I am presented with my cup of tea at The Kensington and say “We’re together now. Everything’s going to be fine…”