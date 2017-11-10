Win A Free Hungry House Gift Card

Online food ordering platform, Hungry House, have paired up with Loot, a digital current account, to provide poor students with an SOS takeaway between 10th-14th November 2017.

Loot‘s new research has revealed that by November 10th, most students have already spent their student loan for the first term. We are looking down the back of our sofas and asking mates, our family – pretty much anyone if they have any spare change.

There are thousands of students using a Loot current account and internal data has shown that students are spending an average of £189 per week, with takeaways, eating out and alcohol making up a solid 18% of this spending. I don’t know whether the users of Loot are minted because I spend nowhere near £200 per week, however, every time I use contactless in a club or in Sainsbury’s and the machine beeps to confirm my transaction, I must admit that I can’t help but breathe a huge sigh of relief that I didn’t have to awkwardly try to come up with an excuse as to why my card was declined.

In order to be in with a chance to claim a free gift card to order a takeaway from Hungry House, you simply need to:

Follow @lootap on Twitter. Tweet “Takeaway SOS #saveoursupper” and a photo of a really bad meal that you would have to eat if you don’t get a takeaway to @lootapp. That’s it!

Launching on 10th November until the 14th November, a one-off delivery service will be available exclusively to students studying in the UK.

Ollie Purdue, founder and CEO of Loot commented:

“With the excitement of freshers’ week now a distant memory, students across the UK will be looking at their bank accounts wondering where their loan has disappeared to. Most students are now dipping into their savings or relying on family support to ensure they make it through the next eight weeks until the next instalment. To help students treat themselves, we’ve launched a takeaway SOS service with hungryhouse where you can claim a free takeaway treat for yourself and save yourself from another plain meal.”

The limited-edition service will be available from 10th-14th November 2017, whilst stocks last.

The next student loan installment is due in January so if you’re already struggling, as I’m sure many of you reading this are, tweet your beans on toast and you might get a free takeaway… what’s the harm?