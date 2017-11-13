Easy and Delicious Vegetable Stuffed Aubergines

Despite this recipe sounding slightly daunting, it is very straight forward and a great one to create when you want to impress your guests. The ingredients are simple, cheap and healthy so are very student friendly for new cooks.

Ingredients

Olive oil

1 Aubergine

2 Peppers (Whichever colour you find yourself drawn to)

1 Red onion

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

Smoked Paprika

A handful of washed spinach

Mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese (grated)

As you can tell, there are no specific measurements and this is very much a ‘chuck-in’ recipe so however much of each ingredient you use, the end result will be delicious with any ratios.

Method