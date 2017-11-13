Easy and Delicious Vegetable Stuffed Aubergines

- Fang-tastic Food Ideas for Halloween
Despite this recipe sounding slightly daunting, it is very straight forward and a great one to create when you want to impress your guests. The ingredients are simple, cheap and healthy so are very student friendly for new cooks.
Ingredients
Olive oil
1 Aubergine
2 Peppers (Whichever colour you find yourself drawn to)
1 Red onion
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
Smoked Paprika
A handful of washed spinach
Mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese (grated)
As you can tell, there are no specific measurements and this is very much a ‘chuck-in’ recipe so however much of each ingredient you use, the end result will be delicious with any ratios.
Method
- Pre-heat oven to 200°C (180°C fan)
- Halve your aubergines and hollow out the flesh in the middle, but keep hold of the stuff you’ve scooped. You’ll need it later…
- Drizzle olive oil over the remaining aubergine shells and season with salt and pepper.
Place in a roasting tin and roast for about 20 minutes.
- While the aubergines are in the oven, chop up the remaining middle part of the aubergine with the peppers and onion into small chunks.
- Fry in olive oil until soft, and then add the chopped tomatoes and season with two teaspoons of smoked paprika.
Simmer for 5 minutes, and then add the spinach and stir in so that it wilts.
Simmer for a further 5 minutes or until it thickens.
- Take the aubergine shells out of the oven and stuff with the tomato mix and sprinkle cheese over the top.
- Return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes or until the cheesy is melted and golden.
- Serve with couscous and any vegetables you want to have too and enjoy!