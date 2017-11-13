Latest
Credit: Pixabay / @Felix_Broennimann

Easy and Delicious Vegetable Stuffed Aubergines

The Inept Chef

Despite this recipe sounding slightly daunting, it is very straight forward and a great one to create when you want to impress your guests. The ingredients are simple, cheap and healthy so are very student friendly for new cooks. 

Ingredients

Olive oil

1 Aubergine

2 Peppers (Whichever colour you find yourself drawn to)

1 Red onion

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

Smoked Paprika

A handful of washed spinach

Mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese (grated)

As you can tell, there are no specific measurements and this is very much a ‘chuck-in’ recipe so however much of each ingredient you use, the end result will be delicious with any ratios.

Method

  1. Pre-heat oven to 200°C (180°C fan)
  2. Halve your aubergines and hollow out the flesh in the middle, but keep hold of the stuff you’ve scooped. You’ll need it later…
  3. Drizzle olive oil over the remaining aubergine shells and season with salt and pepper.
    Place in a roasting tin and roast for about 20 minutes.
  4. While the aubergines are in the oven, chop up the remaining middle part of the aubergine with the peppers and onion into small chunks.
  5. Fry in olive oil until soft, and then add the chopped tomatoes and season with two teaspoons of smoked paprika.
    Simmer for 5 minutes, and then add the spinach and stir in so that it wilts.
    Simmer for a further 5 minutes or until it thickens.
  6. Take the aubergine shells out of the oven and stuff with the tomato mix and sprinkle cheese over the top.
  7. Return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes or until the cheesy is melted and golden.
  8. Serve with couscous and any vegetables you want to have too and enjoy!
