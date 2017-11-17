The Pumpkin Spice Tax

As we get further into the autumn season, it becomes harder and harder to avoid pumpkin spiced products. Starbucks stops being a coffee chain and transforms into a pumpkin appreciation shop.

The origin of the trend is the timeless and classic, Pumpkin Spice latte from Starbucks. The latte was first introduced to Starbucks in 2015 and has now become one of their most highly anticipated drinks for autumn. Online, Starbucks describes it as:

Our signature espresso and milk are highlighted by flavor notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to create this incredible beverage that’s a fall favorite. Enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices.

I think the description of the drink as a ‘fall favourite’ is definitely up there in the understatements of the century seeing as SkinnyDip phone cases have collaborated with Starbucks to create a pumpkin spice phone case.

The trend is well and truly out of control despite the drink having been available to the public for going on two years. There are t-shirts, badges, stickers and more that all worship a seasonal hot beverage sold by an extremely popular coffee chain. Where is all the merchandise celebrating the humble cuppa or the slightly more exotic mocha?

MagnifyMoney has found over 200 pumpkin spice themed products at various different restaurants and cafes in America from McDonald’s to Pret and of course, Starbucks.

According to a US study, anything that has any relation to the pumpkin spice ‘theme’ is potentially up to 133% more expensive on a per-unit basis than a similar product and you’re often getting a smaller amount of the actual product.

The study found that in Starbucks, the classic pumpkin spice latte costs 23.53% more than the same sized latte. Additionally, this is before you add any extra syrups, for example, that often cost more.

Yes, the latte is what we all first think of when this unavoidable trend comes to mind but other huge brands like Bailey’s have hopped on board too creating a limited edition Bailey’s Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream Liqueur which is selling for £12.

As delicious as this seasonal drink is, be aware of how its price can sky-rocket! Is it really worth it?