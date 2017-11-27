Weird and Wonderful Advent Calendars to Try This Christmas

A few years ago, all you had to decide, come the end of November, was whether to go down the Lindt, Cadbury’s, or Galaxy advent calendar route. However, chocolate is so last year, this Christmas it’s all about the alternative advent calendars.

Over the last few years, more and more (namely beauty) brands have noticed the potential of advent calendars, but this year, more brands of all calibres have hopped on the bandwagon. From beard oil to cat tattoos, I discovered a plethora of weird and wonderful advent calendars, so here is a round up of some of my favourites to get you in the Christmas spirit:

Wine Advent Calendar – Aldi, £49.99

Unsurprisingly, one of the most common things I found in advent calendar form was something to feed our British booze obsession that is particularly rife at Christmas. If wine’s not your thing, then I also found some equally exciting advent calendars including gin, beer and prosecco. However, as much as an alcoholic advent calendar seems perfect for students, I did find that they don’t particularly cater to a student budget. So why not improvise with a 24 crate of beers?

Tea Advent Calendar – Milly Green, £20

As an avid tea lover, I am rather a fan of this calendar. Not only would it make a lovely gift, but it’s also a fun way of trying new types of tea rather than just reaching for the PG tips. You can buy this calendar directly from the Milly Green Website, or you can get the one exclusively designed for John Lewis. If you love tea and trying new flavours then this could be perfect for you, or as one of the more modestly priced calendars I found, it would make a lovely gift.

Cheese Advent Calendar – Adsa, £8

Probably the most exciting and in demand calendar of all, you can now head to Asda and grab yourself a cheese, yes that’s right, a cheese advent calendar for just £8. Hurry.

In terms of food, pork crackling advent calendars also seemed to be a popular choice. The Snaffling Pig company has the best selection with their calendars priced at £17.50.

Beanboozled Advent Calendar – Jelly Belly, £18

If you’re looking for something a little more novelty, I found this little gem. For children (or the inner child), the Beanboozled calendar is perfect. You get a small bag of jelly beans each morning, although the flavours could well be an unpleasant surprise. Perhaps this one is best purchased as a gift…

Lego Advent Calendar – John Lewis, £19

Lego have a range of advent calendars available including Lego Star Wars. They could be a really good idea for younger siblings or even yourself if you are crippled with deadlines and feeling slightly nostalgic for a simpler time. You can get these at John Lewis for £19.

Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar – Not on the Highstreet, £20

Finally, if you are looking for a more ‘cutesy’ advent calendar as a gift suitable for your best friend or your mum, I thought this gorgeous charm bracelet calendar was a lovely idea. You get both a necklace and a bracelet, and the calendar can be personalised. Unfortunately, be warned that the downside to this calendar is that it has just 12 doors, so it could be a good idea to give it as a Christmas present, to be opened on the 12 days of Christmas?

Happy Countdown to Christmas, everyone!