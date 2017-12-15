Gift Guide: Amazon’s Best-Sellers 10 Days Before Christmas

For many, Christmas presents are bought and wrapped by in October filled with sentiment whereas, for others, it’s not so simple. The 10-day countdown begins and panic ensues… or the 5-day countdown for the truly last-minute shoppers. During the run-up to the big day, I’ll be listing the best-sellers on Amazon from jewellery to clothing to stationery, from big-ticket items to stocking fillers, to save you the effort!

Firstly, I’ll be starting this mini-series by looking at the products currently ranking at #1 in some of Amazon’s bestseller categories:

Beauty: Real Techniques Core Collection Kit

Price: £8.29 (was £20)

Eligible for Prime.

I bought this kit last year on Black Friday and I paid at least £10 for this kit so the price is very impressive seeing as, from places like Superdrug, purchasing one brush costs upwards of £8. Also, as someone who owns this kit, the brushes are great for every day and I do find myself getting a lot of use out of them as opposed to any other more particular or professional kits.

The kit includes a contour brush, a pointed foundation brush, detailer brush and buffing brush.

Clothing: Calvin Klein Underwear Men’s Pack of 3 Trunk Shorts

Price: Dependent on size but averaging £25 (was £36)

Eligible for Prime.

Seeing as these are always (in my view, unnecessarily) expensive, this price for three (each pair averaging £8.33) is not too outrageous. You can be sure that they are of good quality, judging from the 4.5* rating from 1,954 customer reviews. If you’re tired of seeing your boyfriend’s holey pants sticking out the top of his jeans then maybe treat yourself (and him) to some nice pants…

Health and Personal Care: Oral-B Pro 2500 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush Powered by Braun

Price: £29.99 (was £79.99)

Eligible for Prime and Prime now (delivered within 2 hours).

Know anyone who constantly complains about the colour of their teeth? Usually electric toothbrushes can be hundreds of pounds and as we know from Oral-B adverts, dentists do say that electric toothbrushes are much more effective in cleaning your teeth than manual ones. The toothbrush is rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about having to constantly buy batteries and if you keep it charged when it’s not in use it’ll then be at its best at all times.

As students, dental hygiene is our top priority so even if we’re not religiously brushing twice a day, at least when we do brush, we can do it with powerful tools like this one.

Jewellery: 925 Sterling Silver stud earrings expertly made with Starlight Crystal from SWAROVSKI for women

Price: £5.99 (was £52)

Eligible for Prime.

I don’t know why you’re saving £46.01 for these earrings and whose idea it was to do this reduction, but it seems like a steal for a Christmas gift? It’s great that they’re sterling silver so you won’t get green piercings after wearing them for a day and they seem to refract light in different colours, so they’re likely to go with any outfit of any colour.

The fact that the earrings are studs will appeal to many because they are low maintenance, yet still pretty. Also, I think that you can’t go wrong with jewellery as a gift!

Shoes and Bags: Ladies Wicklow Tartan Faux Fur Trim Slip on Mule Slippers

Price: £6 – £16 (dependent on size)

Not eligible for Prime.

These slippers are available in sizes from 3-8 in women’s shoes but to be honest, if you like the slippers, whatever gender you are, get them! Slippers don’t have to fit your feet perfectly, they just have to stay on when you walk to the bathroom or out to put some empty bottles in the wheelie bin. Everyone needs slippers for whatever they are doing and wherever they are going. They are the comfiest things to wear and you don’t need to waste putting on fresh socks to traipse around your house…

Stationery and Office Supplies: Scratch Map Deluxe Edition

Price: £11.99 (was £16.95)

Eligible for Prime.

For those of us with a strong desire to travel after university, why not a scratch map so they can highlight everywhere they’ve been so far and they can have the satisfaction of scratching off the places they visit after graduation? The map arrives in a tube so it won’t be crinkled or creased upon arrival. The surface colours are black and gold and scratch to reveal bright colours to contrast and stand out!

These are only a few examples of Amazon’s bestselling items on the run up to Christmas but there are more to come and I’m predicting a large change in products as Christmas comes closer and closer and buyers become more and more frantic. If nothing has caught your eye this time, wait for the next instalment…