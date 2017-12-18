Gift Guide: Amazon’s Best-Sellers A Week Before Christmas

Three days have passed and the best-sellers have changed so the list must be updated. Still holding out to find that gift for your mum/brother/girlfriend? Keep checking back to see how these lists change and see if the perfect product pops up!

In some categories, there has been no change so I’ll expand my horizons to others to compile a complete list.

Beauty: Lynx Trio Men’s Gift Set

Price: £4.50 (was £10)

Eligible for Prime.

Some see fragrances and bath stuff as a bit of a cop-out gift but I personally love getting things like this for Christmas and the receiver is guaranteed to get use out of it because it’s a product that they would use on a daily basis…just more of a treat! This set includes a deodorant, a body wash, and a body spray. The fragrances are described as “subtle fragrance & notes of bergamot, rosemary and cedar wood” so if that’s something you’re into or you know someone who’s into notes of bergamot – that’s their gift done and dusted!

There has been no change in the Clothing best-seller.

There has been no change in the Health and Personal care best-seller.

There has been no change in the Jewellery best-seller.

Shoes and Bags: Men’s New Hampshire Faux Suede Fur Lined Moccasin Slippers

Price: £4 – £16.99 (dependent upon size)

Not eligible for Prime.

These shoes would be brilliant for ‘Steppin’ Into Christmas’…The rubber sole means that you can go outside in them without worrying about them getting soggy and then getting wet feet through the bottom – so if you need to take the bin out, you don’t need to put more solid shoes on! They are available in sizes 7-12 and come in a huge variety of colours and patterns so they aren’t exclusive to men because you can customise them for whoever you are giving them to!

There has no change in the Stationery and Office Supplies best-seller.

Toys and Games: Cards against Humanity UK Edition

Price: £20

Eligible for Prime.

Everyone loves playing board games on Christmas day and this is no exception – but not the best choice if your grandparents are coming. There’s always that one person who is too cool to join in so this could be a great compromise with a 5* star review from over 7,000 people. It’ll be a laugh and not exclusive to Christmas day!

Books: 5 Ingredients – Quick and Easy Food

Price: £10.99

Eligible for Prime.

Not the most exciting of gifts to unwrap however this could be extremely handy for the majority of students! I don’t own this recipe book but it seems perfect for students because I always want to cook things but am limited to the old onion and pasta that constantly live in my cupboard. A recipe that only requires five things sounds perfect for an easy meal.

Home & Kitchen: Yankee Candle The Perfect Candle Discovery Box Christmas gift set

Price: £29.48 (was £39.99)

Not eligible for Prime.

I don’t know why this is called a ‘Discovery Box’ but I love candles and Yankee Candle is the ultimate candle company so it would be gladly accepted by the majority! It is one of the pricier gift sets that I’ve seen, but Yankee Candle is known for being a bit ridiculous for pricing £20 for some wax in a jar. For the amount you get, it’s not too bad. The set includes 2x Small Jar Candles, 6x Votive Candles, and 6x Wax Melts.

The fragrances included are Christmas Magic, The Perfect Tree, Spiced White Cocoa, Christmas Cookie, Red Apple Wreath, Christmas Garland, Star Anise & Orange, Christmas Eve, Crackling Wood Fire, Berry Trifle, Macaron Treats, Winter Glow, Christmas Memories & Cranberry Ice.

Pet Supplies: KONG Wild Knots Bear Dog Toy

Now hear me out with this one – no, it’s not perfume or expensive gift sets, but it is just as important. Your little waggy-tailed friend is a member of the family and therefore deserves their own prezzie. KONG is a well-trusted dog toy brand for being durable. Inside the bear is a knotted rope so your dog can’t just rip it to shreds as soon as you take the wrapping paper off – it is chewable and will keep them satisfied for hours! The toy comes in different sizes so you can put extra thought into your little doggo’s new best friend.

I hope that this updated list has inspired you in some way, either to head on over to Amazon or to wait for more installments of the gift guide before Christmas as the panicked online shoppers of Amazon become more frantic!