Gift Guide: Top 10 Most Popular Gifts of Christmas 2017

Lovethesales.com, a global sales research engine, allows customers to compare every product on sale from hundreds of retailers to find the best prices on products they’ve been eyeing up. It includes over 1,500,000 products! They have compiled a list of the top 10 sought-after gifts for Christmas 2017 so if you’re still struggling to come up with ideas, this will hopefully help you to have a eureka gift moment!

Coming in at #10 ICM1211 BZ Distinta Filter Coffee Marker in Bronze.

Price: £79.99 (was £114.99)

Especially for us students, I feel like at any given moment there is more coffee in my system than blood, so a coffee machine would be a gift that I would use on the daily! On many other websites, this coffee maker is being sold for over £100 so this is a huge saving. This coffee maker is compact and fast. Imagine the joys of fresh filter coffee and not opening a sachet to clumsily add hot water over…tempted yet?

#9 Leather shopper bag light brown

Price: £99 (was £149)

This Ted Baker large tote bag would be brilliant for going into uni because it’s big enough to bung your laptop, a flask, your charger, notepad and anything else you could possibly need in there! The size, style and guaranteed excellent quality of the bag makes it perfect for everyday use.

#8 Barbour Dolostone Quilted jacket – Navy

Price: £89.40 (was £149)

Yes this jacket is a bit pricey however the price reduction is a 40% save! This jacket is ideal for milder weather because it is in no way industrial but much warmer than just a light jacket too. It’s a shorter length so it won’t swamp you and it’s likely to be a more flattering fit. It also has four pockets with two across the chest which are perfect for keys and other valuables.

#7 Royal Dreams Castle

Price: £93.99 (was £169.99)

I am shocked and slightly appalled that the original retail price of this was over £150 so the price reduction can make me breathe again…slightly. If you really love your younger sibling, neice or nephew then they would be the luckiest child in the world to receive this. If you want to feel nostalgic whilst treating yourself to the extreme then get this!

The castle is over 3 feet tall and features four furnished rooms of fun! Each room is themed around a different Disney Princess – Snow White’s kitchen, Belle’s library and ballroom, Sleeping Beauty’s bedroom and Ariel’s bathroom.

#6 Boudoir Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml

Price: £29.95 (was £56)

It’s always difficult to describe a fragrance but lovethesales.com describes this as “a spicy, oriental perfume, designed by Vivienne Westwood to be intellectual and exotic.” I’m not sure how a scent can be oriental but it intrigues me, especially with a 54% saving off RRP. If you know someone on the hunt for a signature scent maybe give Vivienne a go…

#5 Hugo Boss – Lighter Low Neoprene Trainer

Price: £99.99 (was £139.99)

I’m always surprised with how much money people are willing to splash on shoes so, for me, £100 for shoes is shocking but for so many, it’s a steal. These Hugo Boss shoes are lighter in weight so are expected to be extremely comfortable. The low top makes the shoes look casual and the neoprene material lets your feet breathe!

#4 Ralph Lauren – Crew Neck Sweater Grey

Price: £59.99 (was £99.99)

This Polo Ralph Lauren Crew Neck Logo sweater comes in a soft cotton so will be extra warm and comfy to wear. The jumper has the classic logo on the top right of the chest so this jumper would be great for a first date or a trip to the library – you, or whoever you’re gifting it to, would be guaranteed to get a lot of wear out of it!

#3 Benefit – Rockitude Christmas Set

Price: £17 (was £25.50)

This Benefit gift set is a rockin’ rose gold lip and cheek kit. The kit includes the Rockateur Cheek powder and gloss and all-time bestsellers Benetint and High Beam. I think this is great value seeing as Benefit is quite highly priced usually, so the content of this kit is brilliant for just £17!

#2 Solo Wireless On-Ear Headphones – White

Price: £219.99 (was £249.99)

This gift is for those of us who don’t really care about using our student loans for food or clothing – but for gifts for others…

Undeniably these headphones are of a brilliant quality. They have up to 40 hours of battery life and a five-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback so if there is someone that you really want to say thank you to this year, maybe sacrifice all of your meals and get them these…

Leading them all at #1 Amazon Echo Dot in Black

Price: £34.99 (was £49.99)

This is the most searched-for product in the sales in the lead up to Christmas 2017. The Amazon Echo Dot has a built-in voice-controlled speaker which revolutionises electrical appliances as it is able to control lights, switches, music and much more.

And there you have it, the top 10 most sought-after gifts of Christmas 2017. If any caught your eye, use the links to get them for the best price through lovethesales.com However, if you’re not thinking of gifting them to someone else – you never know, you might be receiving them!