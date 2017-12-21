The Queen’s Christmas Day

A former royal chef, Darren McGrady, has revealed some of the traditions that take place for the royal family on Christmas day…

The royal family goes to Sandringham House, for two days, which is their private house in Norfolk.

All of the Christmas gifts are placed on a table which the family then open on Christmas Eve as they are of German descent and that is the tradition.

The decorations at Sandringham are modest because “The Queen is not lavish, so the decor is minimal. The Royal family has a large Christmas tree and a large silver artificial tree in the dining room which is about 3o years old.”

Like us, they have the same meal every year but I don’t think that they get sloshed on Bailey’s and pass out in front of Christmas Strictly Come Dancing…

Their Christmas meal takes place at lunch as opposed to dinnertime.

Embed from Getty Images

The royals eat salad with shrimp or lobster, a roasted turkey, all of the traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussel sprouts and finish with Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert before they listen to the Queen’s speech.

Interestingly, it is one of the most touching traditions that the Queen serves those who usually serve her.

McGrady reminisces that the senior chef goes to the dining room and carves the rib roast or turkey or ham and when they finish the Queen gives them a glass of whiskey and they toast.

McGrady revealed that “The Queen is a major chocoholic, particularly dark chocolate, so she always has a chocolate treat on Christmas. She also loves mint.”