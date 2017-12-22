12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Cinnamon Pecan Chewies

Is there anything more wintery than the spicy smell of cinnamon? These chewy, cakey bars pair its flavour perfectly with buttery pecans, making them a tasty sweet treat to have with your afternoon cuppa. Their texture is super satisfying, with a crunchy cracked crust and squidgy centre that’ll mean one is never enough!

For best results, and if you can resist the temptation, leave the cake to cool completely before cutting into bars. As you can see below, I have used a round tin and cut it into pizza-like wedges, but for best results I recommend using something like a brownie tin so that you can divide the bars into squares – these will hold together better and be easier to eat.

Be careful not to overbake the mixture, as you want to keep the chewy consistency.

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 40-50 minutes

Makes 8-10 bars

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup caster sugar

1 cup light brown soft sugar

2 eggs (beaten)

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp cinnamon

1 cup pecans (roughly chopped)

2 cups self-raising flour

Method:

Preheat oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Melt butter, and mix with both sugars in large mixing bowl. Stir in beaten eggs and vanilla extract. Add flour and cinnamon (the mixture will become very thick at this point and difficult to mix – consider it an arm workout!) Stir in chopped pecans, ensuring that they are evenly distributed throughout the mixture. Spoon into a tin greased with butter or lined with non-stick baking paper, using your spoon to level the surface. Bake for 40-50 minutes. Leave to cool and then cut into bars.

Serve as a snack with a cup of tea, warmed up with ice-cream for a yummy dessert, or pop them in a pretty tin and give to a loved one for a tasty (budget saving) Christmas present. Happy baking!