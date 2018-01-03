- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Shortbread
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Florentines (Vegan)
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Spiced Gingerbread Bundt Cake with Orange Icing
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Dark Ginger Biscuits
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Homemade Mince Pies Vs. Shop-Bought
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Cinnamon Pecan Chewies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Chocolate Orange Christmas Cake
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Alcohol Fudge
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Gingerbread House
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Bauble Fancies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Premium Hot Chocolate
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Tree Decorations
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Easy Iced Cupcakes
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Candy and Popcorn Stars
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: No Bake Christmas Rocky Road
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cranberry Chocolate Brownies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Sausage Rolls
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Cocoa Cookies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cheese Twists
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – The Festive Loaf
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Christmas Tree Sponge Pops
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Vanilla Cookies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: White Chocolate and Cranberry Fudge
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Chai Spice Cupcakes
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – (Vegan) Chocolate Truffles
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Dutch Spiced Apple Cake
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Naughty Hot Chocolate with Baileys Marshmallows
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Gingerbread
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Orange and Cinnamon Biscuits
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Panettone
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Salted Caramel Brownies.
Every year, it becomes easier to find vegan snacks at Christmas – you can even buy vegan advent calendars in supermarkets now! But we still like to bake some things ourselves, and one thing my mum and I bake every Christmas is shortbread. Ridiculously simple and incredibly tasty, they don’t seem to last long in our house…
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Makes: depends entirely on the cutters you use! We made about 20.
Ingredients
300g plain flour
200g Alpro Soya spread
100g caster sugar
Method
1. Preheat your oven to 160’C
2. Line a tray with greaseproof paper – or grease with butter, but I prefer using the paper.
3. Cream the spread and sugar until pale, light and fluffy. It should look a bit like mashed potato!
4. Sift the flour into the bowl.
5. Mix with your hands until it forms a dough.
6. Wrap in clingfilm and let it chill in a fridge for 20 minutes.
7. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to a thickness of 1 cm, and cut out your shapes! Tip: make sure to flour your cutters before cutting out the dough.
8. Place your shapes on your prepared baking tray and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown. If you want them a little sweeter, sprinkle caster sugar over the top of them before baking.
9. Leave to chill on a tray for 20 minutes after cooking.
10. Hide in a tin somewhere to prevent them all from being eaten in a day.
Enjoy!