Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Unsplash / @brookelark

12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Shortbread

0
By on Lifestyle



12 Bakes of Christmas

Every year, it becomes easier to find vegan snacks at Christmas – you can even buy vegan advent calendars in supermarkets now! But we still like to bake some things ourselves, and one thing my mum and I bake every Christmas is shortbread. Ridiculously simple and incredibly tasty, they don’t seem to last long in our house… 

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Makes: depends entirely on the cutters you use! We made about 20.

Ingredients

300g plain flour
200g Alpro Soya spread
100g caster sugar

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 160’C

2. Line a tray with greaseproof paper – or grease with butter, but I prefer using the paper.

3. Cream the spread and sugar until pale, light and fluffy. It should look a bit like mashed potato!

Credit: Carly-May Kavanagh

4. Sift the flour into the bowl.

5. Mix with your hands until it forms a dough.

6. Wrap in clingfilm and let it chill in a fridge for 20 minutes.

Credit: Carly-May Kavanagh

7. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to a thickness of 1 cm, and cut out your shapes! Tip: make sure to flour your cutters before cutting out the dough.

Credit: Carly-May Kavanagh

8. Place your shapes on your prepared baking tray and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown. If you want them a little sweeter, sprinkle caster sugar over the top of them before baking.

9. Leave to chill on a tray for 20 minutes after cooking.

10. Hide in a tin somewhere to prevent them all from being eaten in a day.

Enjoy!

Credit: Carly-May Kavanagh
More articles in 12 Bakes of Christmas
  1. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Shortbread
  2. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Florentines (Vegan)
  3. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Spiced Gingerbread Bundt Cake with Orange Icing
  4. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
  5. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Dark Ginger Biscuits
  6. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
  7. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Homemade Mince Pies Vs. Shop-Bought
  8. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Cinnamon Pecan Chewies
  9. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Chocolate Orange Christmas Cake
  10. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
  11. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Alcohol Fudge
  12. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Gingerbread House
  13. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Bauble Fancies
  14. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Premium Hot Chocolate
  15. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Tree Decorations
  16. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Easy Iced Cupcakes
  17. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Candy and Popcorn Stars
  18. 12 Bakes of Christmas: No Bake Christmas Rocky Road
  19. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cranberry Chocolate Brownies
  20. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Sausage Rolls
  21. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Cocoa Cookies
  22. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cheese Twists
  23. 12 Bakes of Christmas – The Festive Loaf
  24. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Christmas Tree Sponge Pops
  25. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Vanilla Cookies
  26. 12 Bakes of Christmas: White Chocolate and Cranberry Fudge
  27. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Chai Spice Cupcakes
  28. 12 Bakes of Christmas – (Vegan) Chocolate Truffles
  29. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Dutch Spiced Apple Cake
  30. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Naughty Hot Chocolate with Baileys Marshmallows
  31. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Gingerbread
  32. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies
  33. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Orange and Cinnamon Biscuits
  34. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Panettone
  35. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Salted Caramel Brownies.

Related posts:

  1. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Cinnamon Pecan Chewies
  2. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
  3. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
  4. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Chocolate Orange Christmas Cake
  5. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
Tags:
avatar

Third year PAIR student and head of events. Also The Edge’s live editor and 2016-17 opinion editor. Fan of cats, gigs and a tea lover – find me rambling about politics and cats @_Carly_May on Twitter.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply