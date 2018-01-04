Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Pixabay / kakuko

12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 3 of 4]

0
By on Lifestyle



12 Bakes of Christmas

Welcome to the third installment of stollen recipes. This time we visit the queen that is Delia Smith’s recipe! 

Delia’s Stollen

A rich fruity yeast bread filled with almond icing (marzipan) and topped with a light glace icing.

Ingredients

350g strong white flour

a pinch of fine salt

2 teaspoons easy bake yeast

40g currants (I like pinhead)

25g whole candied peel, finely chopped

50g sultanas

40g no-soak apricots, chopped

40g natural glacé cherries, quartered

25g almonds, chopped (skin on)

the grated zest of 1 lemon

40g golden caster sugar

110g spreadable butter

110ml hand-hot milk

1 large egg, beaten

175g white almond icing (marzipan). See related recipe below

For the glaze:

110g icing sugar, sifted

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

1. Put 300g of the flour, together with the salt and yeast, into a mixing bowl and give it a quick mix.

2. Sprinkle in the currants, candied peel, sultanas, apricots, glacé cherries, chopped almonds, lemon zest and caster sugar and give it all a stir before making a well in the centre.
Then add the butter and pour over the hand-hot milk.
Add the beaten egg and mix everything together with a spatula– until the mixture is well blended.

3. Now sprinkle 25g flour on to a board (you’ll need this because the mixture is very sticky), and pile the mixture on top. Then turn the dough over in the flour and knead lightly to form a ball.

4. Return the dough to its bowl and place it in a polythene bag closed with a clip and leave it at room temperature until it has doubled in size (the time this takes can vary depending on the temperature – it could take up to 2 hours).
After that, turn the risen dough out on to a board floured with the remaining 25g of flour. Punch the air out of it and knead it back into a smooth ball and then shape the dough out to an oblong about 15 x 20 cm with a floured rolling pin.

5. Using your hands, roll out the marzipan to form a sausage shape about 14cm long and place width ways in the centre of the dough, finishing just short of the edges.
Simply bring one side over the marzipan, followed by the other. Then carefully turn it over, so that the seam is underneath, and place it diagonally on the baking sheet, allowing plenty of room for expansion.

6. Put the whole thing in one, or you may need two, lightly oiled polythene bags and leave it to prove in a warm place until it has doubled in size again. (This will take about an hour).

7. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C gas mark 4

8. Remove the bag and bake for 40 minutes in the centre of the oven.

9. Allow it to cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes before lifting it on to a wire rack.

10. Meanwhile, make the glaze by mixing the sifted icing sugar with the lemon juice, then use a palette knife to spread this all over the top surface of the stollen, whilst it is still warm.

11. It’s best eaten as fresh as possible, cut into thick slices, with or without butter but the next day it’s very good lightly toasted.

Note: If you want to make it in advance it can be frozen on the day of baking as soon as it has cooled (without icing it) then defrosted, warmed and iced on the day you want to serve it.

Also, it can be cut and frozen in two halves and if you’re not keen on marzipan this recipe can be made without it.

More articles in 12 Bakes of Christmas
  1. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Shortbread
  2. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Florentines (Vegan)
  3. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Spiced Gingerbread Bundt Cake with Orange Icing
  4. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 3 of 4]
  5. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
  6. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Dark Ginger Biscuits
  7. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
  8. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Homemade Mince Pies Vs. Shop-Bought
  9. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Cinnamon Pecan Chewies
  10. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Chocolate Orange Christmas Cake
  11. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
  12. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Alcohol Fudge
  13. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Gingerbread House
  14. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Bauble Fancies
  15. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Premium Hot Chocolate
  16. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Tree Decorations
  17. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Easy Iced Cupcakes
  18. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Candy and Popcorn Stars
  19. 12 Bakes of Christmas: No Bake Christmas Rocky Road
  20. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cranberry Chocolate Brownies
  21. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Sausage Rolls
  22. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Cocoa Cookies
  23. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cheese Twists
  24. 12 Bakes of Christmas – The Festive Loaf
  25. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Christmas Tree Sponge Pops
  26. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Vanilla Cookies
  27. 12 Bakes of Christmas: White Chocolate and Cranberry Fudge
  28. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Chai Spice Cupcakes
  29. 12 Bakes of Christmas – (Vegan) Chocolate Truffles
  30. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Dutch Spiced Apple Cake
  31. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Naughty Hot Chocolate with Baileys Marshmallows
  32. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Gingerbread
  33. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies
  34. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Orange and Cinnamon Biscuits
  35. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Panettone
  36. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Salted Caramel Brownies.

Related posts:

  1. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Dark Ginger Biscuits
  2. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
  3. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
  4. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
  5. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Shortbread
Tags:
avatar

Lifestyle Editor 2017/18. English student. I love exploring new trends in fashion and makeup but still refuse to attempt winged eyeliner.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply