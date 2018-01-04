- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Shortbread
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Florentines (Vegan)
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Spiced Gingerbread Bundt Cake with Orange Icing
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 3 of 4]
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Dark Ginger Biscuits
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Homemade Mince Pies Vs. Shop-Bought
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Cinnamon Pecan Chewies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Chocolate Orange Christmas Cake
- 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Alcohol Fudge
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Gingerbread House
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Bauble Fancies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Premium Hot Chocolate
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Tree Decorations
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Easy Iced Cupcakes
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Candy and Popcorn Stars
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: No Bake Christmas Rocky Road
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cranberry Chocolate Brownies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Sausage Rolls
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Cocoa Cookies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cheese Twists
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – The Festive Loaf
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Christmas Tree Sponge Pops
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Vanilla Cookies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: White Chocolate and Cranberry Fudge
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Chai Spice Cupcakes
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – (Vegan) Chocolate Truffles
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Dutch Spiced Apple Cake
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Naughty Hot Chocolate with Baileys Marshmallows
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Gingerbread
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies
- 12 Bakes of Christmas – Orange and Cinnamon Biscuits
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Panettone
- 12 Bakes of Christmas: Salted Caramel Brownies.
Welcome to the third installment of stollen recipes. This time we visit the queen that is Delia Smith’s recipe!
A rich fruity yeast bread filled with almond icing (marzipan) and topped with a light glace icing.
Ingredients
350g strong white flour
a pinch of fine salt
2 teaspoons easy bake yeast
40g currants (I like pinhead)
25g whole candied peel, finely chopped
50g sultanas
40g no-soak apricots, chopped
40g natural glacé cherries, quartered
25g almonds, chopped (skin on)
the grated zest of 1 lemon
40g golden caster sugar
110g spreadable butter
110ml hand-hot milk
1 large egg, beaten
175g white almond icing (marzipan). See related recipe below
For the glaze:
110g icing sugar, sifted
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Method
1. Put 300g of the flour, together with the salt and yeast, into a mixing bowl and give it a quick mix.
2. Sprinkle in the currants, candied peel, sultanas, apricots, glacé cherries, chopped almonds, lemon zest and caster sugar and give it all a stir before making a well in the centre.
Then add the butter and pour over the hand-hot milk.
Add the beaten egg and mix everything together with a spatula– until the mixture is well blended.
3. Now sprinkle 25g flour on to a board (you’ll need this because the mixture is very sticky), and pile the mixture on top. Then turn the dough over in the flour and knead lightly to form a ball.
4. Return the dough to its bowl and place it in a polythene bag closed with a clip and leave it at room temperature until it has doubled in size (the time this takes can vary depending on the temperature – it could take up to 2 hours).
After that, turn the risen dough out on to a board floured with the remaining 25g of flour. Punch the air out of it and knead it back into a smooth ball and then shape the dough out to an oblong about 15 x 20 cm with a floured rolling pin.
5. Using your hands, roll out the marzipan to form a sausage shape about 14cm long and place width ways in the centre of the dough, finishing just short of the edges.
Simply bring one side over the marzipan, followed by the other. Then carefully turn it over, so that the seam is underneath, and place it diagonally on the baking sheet, allowing plenty of room for expansion.
6. Put the whole thing in one, or you may need two, lightly oiled polythene bags and leave it to prove in a warm place until it has doubled in size again. (This will take about an hour).
7. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C gas mark 4
8. Remove the bag and bake for 40 minutes in the centre of the oven.
9. Allow it to cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes before lifting it on to a wire rack.
10. Meanwhile, make the glaze by mixing the sifted icing sugar with the lemon juice, then use a palette knife to spread this all over the top surface of the stollen, whilst it is still warm.
11. It’s best eaten as fresh as possible, cut into thick slices, with or without butter but the next day it’s very good lightly toasted.
Note: If you want to make it in advance it can be frozen on the day of baking as soon as it has cooled (without icing it) then defrosted, warmed and iced on the day you want to serve it.
Also, it can be cut and frozen in two halves and if you’re not keen on marzipan this recipe can be made without it.