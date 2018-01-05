Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Pixabay / Couleur

12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 4 of 4]

0
By on Lifestyle



12 Bakes of Christmas

Welcome to the fourth and final installment of a variety of stollen recipes. Paul likes to be the centre of attention and therefore, I’ve left Mr Hollywood for the finale of this series! 

Paul Hollywood’s Stollen

A delicious yeasted cake filled with dried fruit and a swirl of marzipan…

Serves 10 – 12

Ingredients

500g strong white flour

100g caster sugar

10g fast action yeast

10g salt

150g unsalted butter, softened

250ml whole milk

pinch ground nutmeg

pinch ground cloves

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 drops almond extract

55g blanched almonds, finely chopped

200g raisins

100g currants

125g mixed peel

25g butter, melted

225g marzipan

To serve

25g butter, melted

2 tbsp icing sugar

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190C /fan 170C/ gas 5

2. Put the flour and sugar in a large bowl. Add the yeast on one side of the bowl and the salt on the other. Add the softened butter and 200ml of the milk and stir together.

3. Add the remaining milk and knead well on a generously floured surface for 6-7 minutes, until smooth and pliable.

4. Mix the nutmeg, cloves, vanilla and almond extract, dried fruit and mixed peel together in a bowl. Add the dough on top and knead from the outside into the centre. When everything has been fully incorporated, return to the bowl, cover with cling film and leave to rise for 1-1 ½  hours in a warm place, until doubled in size.

5. Flatten the dough and roll out on a lightly floured surface to a rectangle about 45cm x 35cm. Brush with the melted butter. Roll out the marzipan to about 25 x 15cm and place on top of the dough. Roll the dough up to enclose the marzipan and transfer to a lined baking sheet. Cover and leave to rise for 45mins – 1 hour until risen and doubled in size.

6. Bake for 1 hour. Remove from the oven, brush with melted butter, and dust with icing sugar. Serve cold.

More articles in 12 Bakes of Christmas
  1. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Shortbread
  2. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Florentines (Vegan)
  3. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Spiced Gingerbread Bundt Cake with Orange Icing
  4. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 4 of 4]
  5. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 3 of 4]
  6. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
  7. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Dark Ginger Biscuits
  8. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
  9. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Homemade Mince Pies Vs. Shop-Bought
  10. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Cinnamon Pecan Chewies
  11. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Chocolate Orange Christmas Cake
  12. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
  13. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Alcohol Fudge
  14. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Gingerbread House
  15. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Bauble Fancies
  16. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Premium Hot Chocolate
  17. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Easy Tree Decorations
  18. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Easy Iced Cupcakes
  19. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Candy and Popcorn Stars
  20. 12 Bakes of Christmas: No Bake Christmas Rocky Road
  21. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cranberry Chocolate Brownies
  22. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Sausage Rolls
  23. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Cocoa Cookies
  24. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Cheese Twists
  25. 12 Bakes of Christmas – The Festive Loaf
  26. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Christmas Tree Sponge Pops
  27. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Vanilla Cookies
  28. 12 Bakes of Christmas: White Chocolate and Cranberry Fudge
  29. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Chai Spice Cupcakes
  30. 12 Bakes of Christmas – (Vegan) Chocolate Truffles
  31. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Dutch Spiced Apple Cake
  32. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Naughty Hot Chocolate with Baileys Marshmallows
  33. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Gingerbread
  34. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies
  35. 12 Bakes of Christmas – Orange and Cinnamon Biscuits
  36. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Panettone
  37. 12 Bakes of Christmas: Salted Caramel Brownies.

Related posts:

  1. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Chocolate Orange Christmas Cake
  2. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 2 of 4]
  3. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 3 of 4]
  4. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Stollen [Part 1 of 4]
  5. 12 Bakes of Christmas 2017: Lebkuchen
Tags:
avatar

Lifestyle Editor 2017/18. English student. I love exploring new trends in fashion and makeup but still refuse to attempt winged eyeliner.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply