Products to Rescue Your Lips This Winter

With all the snow falling across the UK in the past few weeks and the unavoidable freezing winds, your lips are guaranteed to suffer. Everyone gets chapped lips every once in a while but as soon as autumn disappears, somehow my lips become sandpaper until March. However, there are many ways to make this experience less scarring for yourself and here are just a few:

1. Carmex (£1.79 for 10 grams from Superdrug)

Now we all know that Carmex is a timeless classic. It’s the lip balm that was constantly in your pencil case, in your handbag, your makeup bag – you could not escape it but would somehow never finish a tube, or a pot.

Many people default to buying the small pots of Carmex but I’m a bit of a germ freak and was never a huge fan. Also, in the pots, there is only 7.5 grams of product whereas, in the tubes, which I find much easier to apply, there are 10 grams.

The tingling sensation when you use Carmex is the most significant feature of the lip balm, however I do find that if I over apply it, when I inevitably lose it or run out, my lips feel even drier than they did before I started using the product. They have become addicted so are now having withdrawal symptoms in the form of desert lips…

2. Nivea Fruity Shine (£1.99 for approximately 5 grams from Boots)

Over any other lip product, these are my go-to if my lips are feeling chapped and dry.

They are tinted which is really lovely if I can’t bring myself to wear a lipstick but still want some colour and they taste amazing. The flavours of the lip balm are either watermelon or peach but they also make transparent lip balms so if you like the formula but a tint scares you a bit – you have another option!

3. Vaseline tin (£1.95 for 20 grams from Boots)

Another classic, timeless lip product that we all have hanging around in our rooms somewhere. In terms of quantity for what you pay for, it’s brilliant and I can honestly say that I have never finished a tin of Vaseline in my life despite feeling like I use it every day of my life.

The benefit of having a tin could be if you are a boy who doesn’t want to be seen applying a lip balm from a tube then you can subtly jam your finger in and smudge it across your lips but if this is your concern then forget about it! Get a tube lip balm and aggressively apply it in the library because everyone can relate to your struggles.

Vaseline is also – basically – flavourless and colourless, and it has no hint of a tingle like Carmex so if you’re just wanting something to get the job done then go for it!

4. Burt’s Bees (£3.99 for 4.25 grams from Boots)

Yes, Burt’s Bees is more expensive than the other products and there is less of it so if you’re a bargain hunter – maybe this one isn’t for you. However, the product is 100% natural and it contains beeswax and vitamin E for a soothing lip treatment.

Like Carmex, it has a hint of mint so it’s a bit tingly too. Like Nivea, this is the original (the photo provided) but the range comes in a huge variety of colours from pomegranate to pink grapefruit.

Not only does it come in different flavours but it can also be bought in differing levels of intensity such as ‘Ultra Conditioning’ so if you’re really in need of some help ASAP you can go straight to the desperate product rather than reapplying the original 80 times a day…