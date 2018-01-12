The Top 10 Items In The January Sales

Although January is a month filled with exams, bad weather, and the post-Christmas blues, one thing that I do love about January are the sales. This year, retailers across the high street and online are discounting items more than ever before, meaning that sale shopping has never been better. Whether you’re looking for a staple investment, or just browsing to see if there is anything that catches your eye, I would highly recommend taking a look at the bargains on offer this season.

If you are in need of some inspiration to get you going, then here are the top ten items in the January sales this year so far, taken from lovethesales.com. Happy Shopping!

Photo credit for all pictures: lovethesales.com

1- RIVER ISLAND WOMENS KHAKI GREEN FAUX FUR FRONT JACKET

Price: £54

Saving off RRP: 30%

First up is this gorgeous khaki green fur jacket from River Island. Not only is this jacket highly fashionable, but the faux fur around the neck looks so cosy. It looks like the perfect jacket to keep you warm during the cold weeks ahead. With the ongoing popularity of the faux fur trend, it’s not surprising that this jacket has been the most ‘clicked’ item during this years sales so far.

2 – IZABEL LONDON OVERSIZE FLORAL PRINT SKATER DRESS

Price: £15

Saving off RRP: 46%

Second is this stunning floral print skater dress from Izabel London. At a bargain price of £15, this dress will be a great investment for your spring/summer wardrobe. This dress is a highly versatile piece, with the bright colours meaning that it can be easily paired with numerous different shoes and accessories. From a pair of blue wedges to a cute pair of pink sandals, the possibilities of how to wear this outfit are endless. As well as this, I think that this piece can be easily dressed up or down. Whether you’re going to a family BBQ or a summer wedding, this dress is suitable for either. I personally love this item and can see why it has been so popular in the sales this January.

3 – FRED PERRY TWIN TIPPED LONG SLEEVED POLO SHIRT

Price: £54.99

Saving off RRP: 21%

This Fred Perry long sleeve polo shirt has also been highly popular with sale shoppers. It has a smart/casual style like the dress from Izabel London making it a great investment piece. This shirt is the top male product found in the sales at the moment, with Fred Perry proving to be a big hit with sale shoppers.

4 – UGG JAYNE BUCKLED HEELED CALF BOOT

Price: £41

Saving off RRP: 80%

The UGG Jayne boot is the fourth most viewed item currently in the sales. I’m not surprised it has become such a hit with sale shoppers as it has a huge 80% off the original price, which is £164 off. Not only will these boots be great for the upcoming winter months but also will definitely be wearable when autumn comes around. Again another great staple investment at a bargain price.

5- LG 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV

Price: £529

Saving off RRP: 34%

LG currently has over 100 TVs in the sales, this model by far being the most popular with consumers. Not only does it come with a 4k display, but also a wifi web browser to connect to the internet. If you are in need of a new TV this year I would highly recommend having a look at what LG has on offer.

6 – TM LEWIN – DUKE BLACK QUILTED JACKET

Price: £69

Saving off RRP: 30%

Whether you need a new smart work jacket or you just fancy a new dapper look, then this black quilted jacket from TM Lewin is the perfect sale buy. The duke black colour goes great with a smart suit, a big hit in the sales for any working professional.

7 – MICHAEL KORS – RADIANT ROSE GOLD EAU DE PARFUM 100ML

Price: £56.95

Saving off RRP: 31%

This Michael Kors fragrance comes at seventh place on our list. This sophisticated and chic fragrance has a spicy, floral aroma that has proved to be massively popular with sale shoppers. So, if you want to add an extra touch of glamour to your lifestyle and smell glorious, then this is the product for you. Now discounted, it is currently the most popular perfume in the January sales.

8 – LENOVO IDEAPAD 320 LAPTOP

Price: £249.99

Saving off RRP: 44%

If you’re in need of a new uni laptop then the sales are the best time to have a look and see what’s on offer. In fact, this year they have been the most searched-for electrical items so far. With over 800 laptops now in the sales, this Lenovo Ideapad 320 has the biggest discount with 44% off its RRP. If you’re looking for a reliable laptop with a big discount then I would highly recommend looking into this one.

9- MARC BY MARC JACOBS – LADIES BLADE WATCH

Price: £114.99

Saving off RRP: 50%

With the rose gold trend still at an all-time high, it’s not a surprise that the rose gold blade watch by Marc Jacobs is the most viewed watch in the sales right now. A beautiful salmon dial and a minimalist style finish with 50% off at the moment is making it a popular fashion accessory this January. An elegant accessory at a massively discounted price, what more could you want?

10 – DYSON V7 – ANIMAL

Price: £399

Saving off RRP: 5%

The last entry is currently the most viewed home appliance in the sales. The Dyson V7 animal is one of the most powerful cordless, bag-less vacuum cleaners around at the moment. Not only is it powerful but it is also extremely lightweight, making it easy to carry around your house. Due to the rare discounting of Dyson products, this cleaner has proven to be a hit with sale shoppers.

Sale shopping may seem like a nightmare for many of us, but you truly can make some great savings if you search wisely and shop savvy. Take inspiration from these top ten sale items and go shopping to your hearts content!