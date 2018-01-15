How To Wake Up With Ease

New Year, new you, right? No more undeserved lie ins, or missing 9am lectures. As much as we would all like to stay in our warm bed all day long, especially in these winter months with cold student housing, unfortunately, we have places to be and things to do! These simple tips might just help you get up a bit easier in the morning, and stay awake for that matter!

Put your alarm on the other side of the room

As simple as it sounds, putting your alarm beyond arms reach from your bed will force you to actually get up to turn that wretched sound off, and there you go, you’re already up!

Let some light in

Sunlight automatically wakes your brain up, resetting your circadian rhythm. Don’t close your curtains fully at night, or invest in a bright alarm, to naturally wake you up in the morning without it being a burden.

Set small challenges

If you want to get up at 7:30 am so you can make the most of the day, but most of the time you find yourself hitting snooze and waking up at lunchtime, why not try small steps to reach that earlier time? Beginning with the time you normally wake up, each morning set your alarm a little bit earlier, and over time you’ll find yourself automatically waking up earlier and earlier and soon enough you’ll be waking up at 7:30 am with ease.

Set out something warm

Not wanting to get out of bed and brave the cold? Set out something warm to chuck on as soon as you get out of bed, so that leaving the warmth of your bed is no longer a problem. Going down to the kitchen for breakfast and coffee won’t be so difficult then.

Be Optimistic

One of the key things that motivates you to get out of bed in the morning is being optimistic about the day ahead of you. If you think you can, then you most definitely can achieve what you want to do that day. Don’t tell yourself “I’m not a morning person”, tell yourself you are!

Plan your day

Take time before you go to sleep to plan out what you want to achieve in the day ahead of you. When your alarm goes off in the morning you’ll wake up knowing what you have to get done, and it will hopefully make you less likely to waste time staying in bed for however long more than you should.

Treat yourself

Waking up is a lot easier when you have something to look forward to, the night before set out something you can’t resist – a nice breakfast, coffee, seeing a friend? If you’re waking up for running, and you don’t like running, waking up becomes associated with something a lot less desirable, and that snooze button appears a lot more appealing. Change that.

Get some quality sleep

Don’t starve yourself of sleep, go to bed at a suitable time. You don’t need to stay up all night 50 videos deep into YouTube. Turn off your laptop and phone, and go to sleep, preferably getting a good eight hours. Then, you’ll be right as rain for the morning ahead of you.

These small and simple tips and tricks to make waking up in the morning a bit easier will work over time, and hopefully, the new year will be a more productive one than the year left behind.

Happy New Year!