Book A Valentine’s Meal at Greggs

Valentine’s Day 2018 can now be spent at your local Greggs with the person that you love. For the first time, Greggs will be opening their doors to loved-up couples to enjoy a four-course menu.

Shops that you know and love are being transformed into high-quality restaurants with actual candles and tablecloths – luxury. You no longer need to queue up and order at the till. Waiters will be there for table service to complete your incredible and unforgettable Greggs dining experience.

As this is the first time Greggs has done anything like this, it is a one-night-only menu made entirely from the best-selling products from the shop… with a Valentine’s Day twist.

Greggs are encouraging everyone: first-daters or fiftieth-anniversary guests to visit this unique restaurant.

Reservations for this Valentine’s Day experience open on 7th February 2018: a week before the big day.

There are five branches of Greggs in the UK that will be available for these new restaurants:

London – Stockwell (Clapham Road) – 312 Clapham Road, Greater London, SW9 9AE

Manchester – City Tower – 15a City Tower, Manchester, M1 4BT

Glasgow – Argyle Street – 172 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8ND

Newcastle – Grainger Street – 73/75 Grainer Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5JE

Cardiff – Queen Street – 34 Queen Street, Cardiff, CF10 2BW

The menu is made up of four courses with a bottle of prosecco. It will cost you a very affordable £15 for two which is largely cheaper than any takeaway you’d be getting and definitely any other meal you would be having at a restaurant on Valentine’s.

The Independent has reported the menu as follows:

Starter

A selection of canapés: seasoned pork and puff pastry slider, steak and blue cheese en croute, katsu tortilla wrap, Mexican chicken chipotle spoon, bechamel toasted honey cured ham square and tomato gazpacho.

Main

Your choice of signature Greggs puff pastry parcel, freshly baked to order, accompanied by oven roasted spiced potato slices and a garnish of fresh Apollo and spinach leaves and sunblush tomatoes.

Dessert

A brochette of miniature doughnuts paired with a rich butterscotch flavoured dipping sauce.

Petit fours and coffee

Belgian dark chocolate brownie, raspberry and almond bite and caramel shortbread. Accompanied by freshly ground Fairtrade coffee made using our own unique blend of mild Arabica beans from Peru and Colombia and rich tasting Robusta beans from Tanzania.

For £15, this menu is an absolutely delicious steal.

Greggs has teamed up with OpenTable for the event and it will only be available on February 14 at 7 pm.

Here is the link if you want to book!