Celebrating World Nutella Day 2018!

On toast, slathered over a crêpe, or simply spooned out of the jar, it’s safe to say that Nutella is well-loved by a lot of us.

A fitting testament to its popularity can be found in the fights which broke out in Intermarché stores a couple of weeks ago. The French supermarket chain cut the price of the world-famous hazelnut chocolate spread by 70% – taking it from €4.50 to €1.40 – and all hell broke loose; people were acting so violently that the police had to be called to control the situation. One woman even ended up with a black eye.

Given that it has the power to cause nationwide riots, it is no surprise that the spread that we all know and love has its very own celebration. That’s right: today, the 5th February, is World Nutella Day and has been so since 2007.

First invented by an American blogger, Sara Rosso – who was such a fan of the spread that she thought it deserved its own holiday – but now driven by Ferrero (the makers of Nutella), it has become ‘a global phenomenon’, with people from all over the world sharing their passion for the spread, be it via social media or among family and friends. Each year, Ferrero look for someone to celebrate World Nutella Day with them and, this year, they’ve chosen YouTuber Alfie Deyes. To see how he celebrates with his vlogger girlfriend, Zoella, and the rest of his family, you can visit the website here: http://www.nutelladay.com/.

Something else you’ll find on the website is the ten suggestions for things you can do to spread the Nutella cheer (if you pardon the pun), which include creating some Nutella-inspired art and writing a song or poem about Nutella. While these two ideas might be a little strange – unless you’re so overcome with your love for the spread that channelling your feelings through a creative means is the only way you can express them – I think that it’s only right that we pay homage to our favourite hazelnut chocolate concoction in some way or other. Because if there’s a day of the year where you don’t need to feel guilty about eating multiple spoonfuls of Nutella straight from the jar, then it is, without a doubt, today.