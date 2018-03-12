Have a Brew-tiful Morning

Have you ever been running late for a lecture and had to miss out on your morning coffee? Well, this could be a thing of the past thanks to Mokase…

The Mokase is a case for your phone that makes coffee on the go with just a press of a button on the app. It uses Nespresso-style wafer capsules containing enough beans and water to make a shot of coffee (25ml).

The Italian brand claim that the case can brew your coffee to between 50 and 60 degrees in an impressive 5-8 seconds whilst also protecting your phone from the heat. The case works on a lithium battery which can be recharged via a USB cable, and it even comes with a collapsible cup which can be attached to a keychain so you don’t have to remember to bring a mug.

But Mokase didn’t get off to the best of starts. The company needed to crowdfund £63,300 to get itself up and running, but just five days after its Kickstarter was launched, their funding was suspended as the company was unable to produce a prototype that was up to standards.

Mokase has since released a black and white case that fit iPhones 6 to X (including plus sizes) and Samsung S6 to S8 plus, but they come with a hefty price tag of €99.90 each which includes a case and one wafer capsule. There are currently three options of coffee to choose from; classic, toasted and Arabic. The company is still in its early days, however, and has announced its plans to expand their varieties of coffee on their website, cryptically stating: “Moreover, there will be the opportunity to choose coffee with or without sugar. We plan an extension and a diversification of the range.”

The current pricing for capsules is €9 for 15, €16.50 for 30 or €25 for 50, which is roughly £22.30, making each cup of coffee 44.6p at its cheapest.

Is the money worth the time you save in the morning?