Marriage: A Piercing Experience

Have you ever considered getting a piercing, but didn’t know which one would be unique enough? Then this “microdermal finger piercing” trend might be just for you if you think you can handle it!

The trend of microdermals isn’t necessarily new, but has recently gained wide popularity, thanks to social media (e.g. Instagram and Facebook). The main hit is couples exchanging microdermal piercings instead of the traditional, wedding rings. Now that sounds like a commitment!

Are microdermals on fingers a completely new phenomenon, or is the wider public just rediscovering this phenomenon?

Sarah Perez, a certified body piercer in Los Angeles, CA, who has been doing piercings for about 3 years said:

I would say they were popular, however their popularity has been developing a lot more! In the area where I perform, not a lot of people have the resources to get it done (they tend to be expensive) so in a week, probably 3-4 people show up to get one. However, the shop I’m in has a sister shop, in which they get a lot more people coming in for dermals.

First of all, what is a microdermal piercing? Unlike other piercings, which the general public is more familiar with, microdermals have a slightly more unique way of staying in your skin. Contrary to earrings, for example, which come out on the other end of the pierced skin, microdermals remain inside.

The way a microdermal stays in place is by attaching the dermal anchor into the skin firmly. This anchor can vary, but usually it is a T-shaped piece of metal with the “stem” of the T being the part where stone/visible part attaches. The flat part of this anchor which goes under the skin has tiny holes on either side so that the skin grows through the hole as it heals. This design provides a firmer grip.

The healing process can take anywhere between a month to a year, depending mostly on the individual’s body and how it reacts to the piercing. However, infections may occur when the person is not fully committed to healing their piercing.

From the practical point of view, since microdermals stick out of the skin, it is not unusual for them for them to get stuck on clothes fabric, blankets etc. and even to get torn off! Naturally, this is more common if you decide to decorate yourself on places like fingers which you use for the whole day. Just imagine getting your wedding ring torn off! Some people could interpret that as a sign.

So overall, it is a cool idea if you are willing to take care of your piercing and make sure it doesn’t get caught on something.

This trend is no doubt causing a lot of confusion and receiving huge amount of support at the same time. Here’s the big question: could this change the whole wedding industry for years to come or is it just one of those small trends that blows up and then disappears a couple of weeks later? I am guessing that we will have to sit tight and see.