Common People 2018: Best Dressed

This weekend, Common People returned to Southampton, bringing sunshine, music and sparkle with it. Your tireless Wessex Scene team scoured the festival for the most eye-catching, sequinned and fabulous looks. Enjoy!

First up, we have Abbie, who works in HR and found this amazing glittery dress on In The Style. She told us that her favourite thing about the festival has been the friendly and laid-back atmosphere. We love the sequins, and it looks especially good teamed with oversized sunglasses and a pint of beer.

Next up are friends Shona and Bonnie, who rocked these matching dresses from Primark. They loved the weather over the weekend, not to mention the chance to dress up!

Keeping the men’s fashion game high was physiotherapist Rob, who was wearing this funky pastel shirt that he bought from a shop on site. Wessex Scene would like to issue an official apology to his girlfriend, who did not approve of the shirt choice at all.

PA Sharon brought a dose of 1920s glam – she was at the festival for her friend’s hen party and looking forward to seeing The Jacksons on Sunday night. We applaud her choice of heels and a TK Maxx split skirt, proving that style can take first place at a festival!

Proving that practicality can be 100% on trend, beautician Lucy wore these amazing culottes from New Look, accessorised with a G&T. Comfortable, cool and no need to worry about grass stains or tan lines.

Edith, a nursery practitioner from London, came down for the weekend to visit her daughter in Southampton and wore this amazing maxi-dress from Pretty Little Thing. We love the bold print and flowing lines of this dress – a fabulous festival choice.

This geometric print playsuit from Zara looked amazing on estate agent Melissa, who was also enjoying the amazing weather over the weekend. We loved the cutaway detail and flared sleeves.

Finally, we have the undisputed star of the weekend Peter Rabbit, who was a huge hit with festival goers and brought an understated and laid-back style. We love his blue bolero jacket and messenger bag, and we’re a little bit in love with his dance moves.

All images are credited to Hermione Cook.