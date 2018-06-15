Take a Cuisine Trip

I must admit that as a child, I was very fussy with what I would eat, but thankfully that is not the case now. I tried new cuisines that I now love and so, without further ado, here are some of the foods that everyone should try at least once in your life – even the fussy ones!

Greek

I adore Greece and their food. You can go all around Southampton and you will come across at least one Greek restaurant. As a kid, I stayed well away from this cuisine due to the smell of Feta and texture of olives… but I am glad I have fallen in love with it.

This cuisine caters for everyone, from meat-eaters to vegan – I bet you didn’t know that!

Here are two of my favourites:

Prassorizo– this is a vegan rice and leek dish which is stewed in lemon and olive oil – similar to a risotto. For a twist you can add chunks of feta for the authentic taste or some halloumi for vegetarians and for meat eaters – this goes well with chunks of beef or lamb!

Gyros– ah, the humble food of the drunk student! Whilst Turkey has the humble kebab, the Greeks take this to a new level. It is often healthier than kabab meat as the meat is often less fatty and still delicious.

It is often lamb or pork meat roasted and sliced on a turning spit, and served with tzatziki and garnishes of tomato, lettuce and onions on pitta bread. There is something about the sauce that is so flavoursome and whole. Of course you can make changes, you can swap out the meat for butternut squash chunks and grill them, or even change the dressing to BBQ sauce! It is so versatile.

Chinese

Whilst you can make a quick tap on Deliveroo to order some chow-mein and chips, there is so much more to Chinese cuisine. Give it a go, and I promise you will not be disappointed.

Dim Sum– once again, these cater for everyone as they can be filled with chicken or a concoction of vegetables. These are small bite-sized portions and served in small steamer baskets or on small plates, which are traditionally served with tea and together form a full tea brunch. Albeit small, they are very filling! You dip them in soy sauce traditionally but for those with a sweet tooth, try it with sweet chilli or sweet and sour sauce and believe me, you will not be disappointed. Oh and they are so pretty when in the basket, you could even Instagram it!

Sticky Chinese wings and cucumber– A meal that can be easily replicated, it is mouth-wateringly good. China is one of the best cuisines for spices and this is without a doubt a staple in my love for this food. Whilst it is usually chicken, you can swap out the meat for a vegetarian or vegan option – so do not worry. With a serving of rice, prepared to feel full!

Jamaican

My exposure to this food began with my friends, who would share their home-made food (from families originally from Jamaica) and street food in London – the smell alone is to die for! Jamaican food is rich and flavoursome, you are in for something special.

Ackee and Saltfish– I must admit I am not the biggest fish fan, but trust me on this one. As it is a traditional dish in Jamaica, it may be hard to find the ingredients in the UK, but local Caribbean stores usually stock all that you need. This dish is so fresh and the flavours just marry with one another! A match made in heaven.

Jamaican patty– In the UK, you can buy these from Tesco, but there is nothing like a fresh patty. It is similar to a Cornish pasty, but way better in my opinion. Made with mince, veg and spices – what is there not to like? The texture is different to Cornish pasties, but just wow! Once again, feel free to swap out the meat for Quorn mince or vegetables. You will not be disappointed.