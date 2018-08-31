Latest
Credit: Laura Fleischmann, Unsplash

Your New Season Wardrobe

By on Lifestyle


It’s that time of year where the shops are stocking up for the new season and, as a lover of winter clothes, I couldn’t be happier! So it’s bye-bye boring shorts and hello cosy coats. Here are a few of the trends that seem to be cropping up this season, and how best to shop these trends on the high street.

Animal Print:

It is everywhere. Love it by all means, but don’t overdo it. Either go small with an accessory of choice, or go big and clash prints. These are my current favourites:

Credit: topshop.com – £24
Credit: newlook.com – £8
Credit: zara.com – £17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Khaki:

The classic autumnal colour is back again this season, but this year it’s even more on trend; camouflage is in, people.

Credit: topshop.com – £40
Credit: asos.com – £35
Credit: newlook.com – £16

 

Red and Pink:

As well as the traditional autumnal colours, there also seems to be a preference for a pop of bright colour for the next season – particularly pink and red.

Credit: topshop.com – £32
Credit: zara.com – £30
Credit: asos.com – £10

 

Wide-Legged Trousers:

They are clearly not going anywhere, and personally I am not sad. Comfy and flattering, long may they reign!

Credit: asos.com – £25
Credit: zara.com – £40
Credit: riverisland.com – £40

Third year English Lit and French student on my year abroad in the south of France. Sub-editor at Wessex Scene.

