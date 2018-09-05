The Back to Uni Stationery Edit

It’s September now, and that means one thing – it’s almost time to go back to uni! If you’re anything like me, you’re excited about seeing friends, moving into a new home and partying! Yet, as easy as it is to forget, after all that we do actually have to do some work… So, if buying fun new stationery gets us a bit more excited about studying, then it seems like a good idea to me!

Diaries:

First thing’s first, you need to get organised. Whether it’s a big night out you don’t want to miss or your first 9am… Trust me, a planner or diary is the way forward.

Here’s one for the stationery geeks – it’s a bit pricey, but I’m obsessed. This pink planner by Band.do (£20) is perfect for organising your life. It includes month to view and week to view pages, as well as days of celebration, motivational quotes and stickers!! If that doesn’t get you organised I don’t know what will.

This red Busy B diary (now £10.49 on their website) is an amazing alternative. It comes with spaces for your timetable and it has multiple columns which you can use to plan food and other aspects of your life!

Calendars:

Over the past few years, I have learnt that calendars are the best way to tackle deadlines. Write them all on at the beginning of the year and that way you won’t turn the page of your diary and find a nasty surprise deadline…

Hanging wall calendars can be rather expensive for what they are, so I would suggest getting one of these to weekly planners to write down important dates in that sits on your desk, or I would recommend finding a free template online so you can print and customise your own calendar!

Pads and To-Do Lists:

My favourite brand for these is Knock Knock. They do really fun pads that are so helpful for brain dumps and they allow you to organise tasks in terms of urgency. If you’re not a diary person, a daily or weekly pad might be a good idea for you to have on your desk for you to plan the day or the week ahead, whether you write down your commitments or just use it to plan a revision schedule.

Pens:

Ok, sure I could pretend that having cool pens has some sort of correlation with attention span or memory, but in all honesty, you’re going to retain as much of your lecture whether you made your notes with a £5 glittery pen or a 40p biro. However, if you’re a stationery geek, if you love pastels, or if you just like spending money (like me); then these would be some pretty cute additions to your pencil case.

Sainsbury’s:

As fun and pretty as stationery can be, it is quite essential for a student, and it can be really expensive. However, our trusty Sainsbury’s has a really good range of stationery at much more reasonable prices, and what’s even better is that you can pick it up while you do your weekly shop in Portswood! Here are a few of my favourites:

Happy shopping!