Sober Halloween Fun

Whether you’re going sober for October, or just looking for something a bit more relaxed to do, these non-alcoholic Halloween activities are for you.

Pick your own pumpkins at Pickwell Farm

Cost: ~£2 per pumpkin (cash and card accepted)

When: Every day, until 6pm on weekdays and 5pm at weekends

Where: Pickwell Farm, SO31 8GD

Located just 15 minutes away by car (or Uber), or 50 minutes by bus, Pickwell Farm offers a range of seasonal pick-your-own fruit and veg including pumpkins. Make sure you’re quick though because pumpkins are in limited availability. Check the Pickwell Farm Facebook page for updates.

Go on a ghost hunt

Cost: from £2

When: From October 22nd

Where: Tudor House and Garden, SO14 2AD

Southampton’s Tudor House and Gardens are putting on various events throughout the next week to celebrate the history of its grounds. Most events are available to both children and adults, and some require fancy dress. To find out more and book events visit the website https://tudorhouseandgarden.com/events/

Learn to decorate some Halloween cupcakes

Cost: £5 per person

When: Monday 22nd– Saturday 27thOctober

Where: Sugar and Spice Coffee Shop, SO19 9AT

Bring out your inner artist and learn to decorate three different styles of Halloween cupcakes. Make sure you book your space because places are limited. You can find the event information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/342486556522874/

Watch horror films all night

Cost: £12, or £10 for passholders

When: Saturday 28thOctober, 8pm

Where: Student Union

Union Films is offering two very different Halloween experiences. For horror fans, the line-up features It Follows, Insidious: Chapter 2, 28 Days Later, The Thing, Grave Encounters, and Let Me In. But if you don’t fancy that, then escape to the Safehouse to see the classics: An American Werewolf in London, Ghostbusters, The World’s End, The Addams Family, Scary Movie, and Dark Shadows. Book your tickets here: https://www.unionfilms.org/halloween

Solve a murder

Cost: £35 per person (including a 3 course meal)

When: Wednesday 31stOctober

Where: Grand Café Southampton, SO14 3AS

S.C.R.E.A.M murder mystery night takes place on Halloween, giving you the ultimate scary experience. This is the event description:

“It is the AGM of the Secret Coven of Really Evil and Angry Monsters and a horrid collection of monsters and things that go bump in the night are gathering at the Grand Cafe to welcome their all-powerful and supreme leader, Granny.

Tonight is extra special as ‘Granny’ is retiring and successor will be announced tonight, or will they? Granny may have other plans. Nominate yourself as Granny’s successor, solve clues, interrogate Dracula and catch the killer(s), or simply sit back, enjoy your meal and watch the Halloween fun.”

Plus there is a prize for the winner! Tickets are available at the door for this event.