Costa Reveals Christmas 2018 Menu

If you’re not yet feeling in the festive spirit, the time has arrived to dust off your reindeer jumper, grab your Santa hat and get yourself ready to Step Into Christmas, because the Costa Christmas menu is (finally) here! Each year they unveil a new menu of merry drinks and snacks to really get you in the mood. Here’s the low down on the best ones…

A couple of familiar faces, the Black Forest Hot Chocolate and Gingerbread & Cream Latte are both back again for this Winter Wonderland, the price of which starts from £3.30. The Hot Spiced Apple drink is also making another appearance this year, slightly less indulgent and slightly cheaper at £2.50.

Something Costa are adding this year is the option to have any of their festive coffees as a hot chocolate as well. Their new Hazelnut Praline & Cream Latte (£3.30) and Caramelised Orange & Cream Lattes (£3.30) are both available as a hot chocolate if coffee’s not your thing. All I Want for Christmas, is the new Gingerbread & Cream Hot Chocolate. They’re also bringing out “Little Luxuries” (£2.65) which are small cups of either thick chocolate or caramel. They both come in at under 200 calories, meaning that they’re the perfect little treat if you’re still trying to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, without over indulging.

To really make the Jingle Bells Rock, they’re also expanding their food range with a huge range of sweet and savoury options.

Their star of the show has got to be the Pigs & Blankets Mac n Cheese (£3.99) – a bit more than the typical toastie or panini, it will have you Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. They’ve also added a Turkey & Emmenthal Shimmer Brioche (£3.25), Prawn Cocktail Sandwich (£3.60) and the Ultimate Christmas Toastie (£3.95).

Joy To The World, there are several veggie options: The Veggie Christmas Lunch Wrap (£3.50), Spiced Parsnip Soup (£2.99) and Chargrilled Arrabiata Pasta (£3.99).

My faves from the sweeter options in the new range include the Gingerbread and Sticky Toffee Wreath Cake (£2.85) and the Double Chocolate Yule Log (£2.85). Of course, they’re also bringing back the Mince Pie for £1.80, as well as the gluten free and vegan options for £2.10.

Plus, the Brie, Bacon and Cranberry Panini (£3.95), Pigs Tucked Under Blankets Panini (£3.95) and Clementine Drizzle Loaf Cake (£2.50) are all making return appearances having been popular Last Christmas.

The full Christmas menu and those all-important limited edition cups are available from today, so get yourself across to the Burgess Road branch on campus and try them out for yourself! If you think it’s still too early to have a Wonderful Christmas Time, head down and try out the new Bonfire Spiced range, it’s equally as warm and cosy and available now as a Latte, Hot Chocolate or Cold Brew Coffee.