Mini Egg Easter Bakes

The moment packets of Mini Eggs grace the shelves of our local supermarkets it means only one thing: Easter is just around the corner. Generally, society seems to agree that Easter (along with Christmas) is the time for consuming inordinate amounts of chocolate without judgement, and a packet of Mini Eggs can quite easily be devoured in the space of an hour. Whilst eating them straight from the packet cannot be helped, they are also great additions to baked goods. Here are three easy recipes which are the perfect way to make use of the fact that Mini Eggs are in season.

All recipes are open to adaptation in order to include the quantity and type of ingredients you desire and that suit your personal preference.

Easter Nest Traybake

The classic Easter nests are a staple for many with young kids because they are the simplest treat to make, but having made these recently I forgot how good they were. By transforming this recipe to a traybake tin, they feel a little bit more mature than what you made when you were seven – but they’re just as delicious!

Ingredients

12 shredded wheat biscuits (approx 285g)

275g milk chocolate

135g double cream

45g white chocolate (melted)

150g Mini Eggs (more if you desire)

Method

Line a traybake tin/brownie tin with parchment. Break up the shredded wheat until there aren’t large chunks. Melt the milk chocolate and stir in the double cream until fully combined. Add this to the shredded wheat along with 80g of chopped Mini Eggs, and mix well. Once fully combined, spread into the lined tin then drizzle (a piping bag works best) the white chocolate to your preference. Decorate the top with Mini Eggs. Leave in the fridge to cool, cut into squares, and serve.

Mini Egg Cookies

After trying this BBC Good Food recipe it became a favourite which everyone enjoyed. The merit of this recipe is that it is a great basis for adaptation; I swapped chocolate chunks for mini eggs, but you could use M&Ms, Smarties, Jelly Beans, whatever you like.

Ingredients

100g soft brown sugar

125g caster sugar

100g butter

1 large egg

1tsp vanilla extract

200g plain flour

25g cocoa powder

85g white chocolate chunks

85g Mini eggs (chopped)

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a baking tray with parchment. Cream the butter and both sugars together, then add the egg, vanilla extract, flour, and cocoa powder. Once combined, mix in the white chocolate and Mini Eggs. If using melted milk chocolate in place of cocoa powder then use 100g caster sugar, 225g plain flour, and 70g melted chocolate Using and measuring spoon (tbsp) scoop out and place balls of cookie dough onto the tray, leaving enough space for the cookie to spread. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, or until soft to the touch. Leave to stand and serve.

Mini Egg Brownies

Everyone has a classic brownie recipe and they are great for a bitesize treat in the day or to enjoy warm from the oven with a scoop of ice cream. They are hard to ruin; if slightly overdone you can claim they’re cakey brownies, and if slightly underdone then pretend that you were going for a gooey brownie!

Ingredients

300g caster sugar

100g cocoa powder

150g butter

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

120g plain flour

2 large eggs

white chocolate chunks (as desired)

Mini Eggs (as desired)

1tsp icing sugar

Method